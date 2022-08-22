The International Bestseller That Contributed To Educating 100 Girls In Rural India

Ever wondered if reading books helps a child get quality education?

We seldom come across an international best-selling book from Indian authors. It is one such book that not only made headlines with its riveting take on society and human behaviour. It ended up contributing all the money it made to charity.

Published in September 2021, the book sold thousands of copies worldwide, with over 1000 five-star ratings on Amazon, India.

While having zero marketing spend, it still made it to the top charts of Amazon in many counties.

On August 17th, all the money generated from sales of the book was used towards funding a year's education for over 100 girls in rural India.

"5 killer habits - Be a REBEL" is a young adult non-fiction book that summarises 1000 non-fiction books and 1000 interviews of senior citizens from India that were made into a 100-minute read.

The book helps readers understand the importance of solo travelling and volunteering.

It encourages its readers to instil discipline and pick up the good habit of reading books.

It also gives a 360-degree world view of religions. It motivates its readers to stay curious and question every action and intention.

It is a holistic approach to human well-being.

Author Sree Krishna Seelam is an entrepreneur and a philanthropist who founded several startups and a not-for-profit called the Wedidit Foundation.

Wedidit.in is an award-winning self-funded NGO which promotes volunteering and is co-founded by Dr Balaji, Dr Harsha, Dr Mounika, Dr Anusha, Anupama & CA Gouravi.

Sree Krishna Seelam wishes to write more books contributing to various philanthropic causes.

He is now authoring his second book "Decoding the Indian Law" which will launch in November this year. Amazon US already featured the book as their number one new release of the year. It is up for pre-orders worldwide.

Sree wants to donate all the proceeds from his next book to support the 'senior citizenship act'.

