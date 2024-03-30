The Future Of Science: Thermo Fisher Scientific's Role

At the forefront of Thermo Fisher Scientific's mission is Manish Sanghai, the esteemed Senior Director of the Life Science and Laboratory Products Group. With over 20 years of experience in finance, spanning various industries and international markets including the US, UK, China, and India, Manish Sanghai brings a wealth of expertise and a proven track record of success to his role. As a seasoned commercial business leader, Manish Sanghai's leadership extends far beyond financial acumen. With a strong track record of complete P&L ownership, strategic business planning and execution, business finance partnership, acquisition and integration, and finance controllership, Manish Sanghai embodies excellence and proficiency in every facet of his role.