Deepak Choudhary, Founder & Managing Director of Eva Live, expressed his sentiments about the partnership stating, “I'm delighted to share that we've joined forces with Team Rustic, a powerhouse in event management. Their deep expertise and extensive resources enable us to craft even more creative and memorable events nationwide. This partnership makes us an indomitable force poised to redefine the event landscape. Our audiences demand excellence, and together, we're set to surpass those expectations at every opportunity. We're eager to explore new horizons and revolutionise the event industry. Let the adventure begin! As we embark on this journey, we promise to not only meet the horizon but to push beyond, crafting experiences that linger long in memory and spirit.”