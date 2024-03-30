Syrotech Networks: Driving Connectivity Through 'Make In India' Telecom Equipment

In the dynamic landscape of telecommunications, Syrotech Networks, a flagship brand of GO IP Global Services Pvt Ltd, has emerged as a trailblazer in the industry, earning the prestigious title of 'Company of the Year (telecom) – 2023' at the Outlook Business Spotlight’s Business Icons Awards. With a rich legacy dating back to its inception in 1994, Syrotech Networks has not only been a disruptor in the telecom sector but has also played a pivotal role in advancing the 'Make in India' initiative.