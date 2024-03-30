Syrotech Networks: Driving Connectivity Through 'Make In India' Telecom Equipment

In the dynamic landscape of telecommunications, Syrotech Networks, a flagship brand of GO IP Global Services Pvt Ltd, has emerged as a trailblazer in the industry, earning the prestigious title of 'Company of the Year (telecom) – 2023' at the Outlook Business Spotlight’s Business Icons Awards. With a rich legacy dating back to its inception in 1994, Syrotech Networks has not only been a disruptor in the telecom sector but has also played a pivotal role in advancing the 'Make in India' initiative.
Founded in New Delhi, GO IP Global Services Pvt Ltd has been at the forefront of telecom innovations for the past 28 years. The company's journey reflects a commitment to advancing in the fiber and networking market, anticipating the transformative role of fiber optic technology. As part of its dedication to the 'Make in India' initiative, the company launched its brand, Syrotech, contributing to the nation's self-reliance in the telecom sector.
Under the stewardship of Mr. Manav Mittal, the second-generation entrepreneur and Managing Director, Syrotech Networks envisions providing connectivity to every Indian. With a focus on semi-urban, rural sectors, smart city projects, and beyond, the company aims to ensure maximum penetration of high-speed internet services at the grassroots level. This vision aligns with the evolving needs of a digital India.
Diverse Product Range and Clientele:
Syrotech Networks boasts a diverse product range, including SFP, ONT, ONU, routers, switches, and telecom equipment. In addition to telecom products, the company has ventured into manufacturing CCTVs and entrance products like Boom Barriers and UHFs. The clientele includes OEMs, service providers, telcos, governments, and enterprise customers. Noteworthy clients include Excitel, Airtel, BSNL, Tata Communications, and RailTel, reflecting the company's widespread impact in the industry.
The accolades garnered by Syrotech Networks, including the recent 'Company of the Year' award, underline its commitment to excellence. Mr. Manav Mittal's recognition as the "Best Networking Partner" at the Star Nite Awards 2023 further attests to the company's leadership in expanding growth and reach. Qualifying for the Government of India's Profit Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes highlights Syrotech's pivotal role in the 'Make in India' initiative.
The company's trophy cabinet includes various prestigious awards, such as the Star Nite "Emerging Managed Services Partner" in 2012, Best VAP (Value Added Partner) by Huawei Enterprise in 2016, and recognition as the Best Telecom VAD at SME Connect Awards 2014. These accolades underscore Syrotech Networks' consistent commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions.
At the cusp of a digital and communication transformation, Syrotech Networks is well-prepared to tackle new challenges. The company's in-house research and development (R&D) team, coupled with a Pan India presence of sales and technical support, positions it as a reliable partner in the telecom industry. Supported by a robust supply chain, Syrotech Networks is committed to providing high-quality, indigenous products for the telecom and security industry.
Syrotech Networks stands as a beacon of innovation and excellence in the Indian telecom industry. From its early days as a disruptor to its current status as the 'Company of the Year,' the company's journey reflects a commitment to technological advancement, the 'Make in India' ethos, and a vision to connect every corner of the nation. As India moves towards a digital future, Syrotech Networks remains a key player, contributing significantly to the nation's connectivity goals.