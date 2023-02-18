Shailesh Ghanchi: Journey Of A Small-Town Boy To An International Traveler, Actor, And Influencer

New Delhi (India), February 18: Shailesh Ghanchi is a talented actor and influencer who has made a name for himself in the entertainment industry. Shailesh, born and raised in the small town of Dhola Pali in Rajasthan, India, has come a long way since his humble beginnings. He has traveled to more than 50 international destinations as an international cabin crew member and has become a self-made influencer with over 150k Instagram followers and thousands of YouTube subscribers.

Shailesh's journey to becoming an actor and influencer has been one of hard work and determination. Despite growing up in a small town, he always had a passion for acting and entertainment. He began his career as an actor in the Rajasthani music industry and has worked on more than ten popular Rajasthani songs, including "Baalma" and "Resham Ka Rumaal."

Shailesh's journey to success inspires people from small towns and villages. He is proof that anyone can achieve their dreams with hard work, dedication, and a strong desire to succeed.

One of Shailesh's most significant achievements is his international travel experience as an international cabin crew member. He has traveled to more than 50 countries, experiencing different cultures and meeting people from all walks of life. This experience has enriched his life and given him a unique perspective on the world. It has also given him a wealth of knowledge and experiences he can draw from in his acting and creative endeavors.

Another critical aspect of Shailesh's journey is his success as a self-made influencer. With over 150k Instagram followers and thousands of YouTube subscribers, he has become a popular and respected voice in the entertainment industry. He has used his platform to raise awareness of social issues affecting his community and to promote the Rajasthani culture and language. His love for the Marwadi culture is evident in all his Instagram reels in the Marwadi language.

Shailesh's vision is to see the Rajasthani industry and actors secure a place in the entertainment industry, like other regional industries such as Bhojpuri, Punjabi, and Haryana. He is the first Rajasthani international vlogger who vlogs in Marwadi, bringing the Rajasthani culture and language to the world. He also has a YouTube channel, Shailesh Ghanchi, where he releases his songs and videos.

In conclusion, Shailesh Ghanchi is a talented actor, influencer, and singer who has achieved great success in the entertainment industry.

