Shafeeq-ur-Rahman's Star Life Hyderabad Indian Embassy Fashion partner Expo 2020 Dubai

Star Life Hyderabad, the company of Shafeeq ur Rahman, is one of the largest fashion and lifestyle companies in India. Recently, he gave world class fame to Star Life Hyderabad by stepping into the world's biggest event 'Expo 2020 Dubai'. Fashion business is reaching great heights in the present environment.

India Pavilion Expo 2020 Dubai and Star Life Hyderabad, CD Foundation Organised Fashion Show & Business Traders and Flim Makers meet .In a conversation with the media, Shafeeq ur Rahman told that during the Expo 2020 Dubai, he discussed with 'CD Foundation' & 'Entrepreneurs club - world Us' in the Coffee Morning program. During the program, he interacted with world-class businessmen, filmmakers, fashion designers on various issues, all these celebrities were related to America and other countries including India and Dubai. Star Life Hyderabad represented India at the 'Expo 2020 Dubai' festival in Dubai.

Star Life Hyderabad is a fashion company which works towards fashion and culture exchange between many countries in India and abroad with the association of different embassies.

Shafeeq ur Rahman said that "Our company Star Life Hyderabad is working on modern fashion and design. With this, we are also going to step into the world of film production, by the year 2023, our company will emerge in world-class cinema production."

The India pavilion at Expo2020 Dubai is one of the largest venues for showcasing India to the globe and projecting the nation as the future center for growth and innovation. Over 24 million people visited the exhibition during its six-month run. The India pavilion at the Dubai Expo attracted over 1 Iakh people who attended a live fashion show and a musical night. It was a huge honor and a memorable occasion for Shafeeq Rahman, whose Star Life Hyderabad New India journey has captivated the globe.

Exhibition, Expo 2020 Dubai, which will feature 200 pavilions and 191 countries from across the world. India's Minister of External Affairs and Minister of Commerce are Expo2020 partners. Star Life Hyderabad has participated in several international embassy-connected fashion shows with India and other nations.

India pavilion is one of the top pavilion with its heart warming hospitality . It was truly a beautiful experience to Expo 2020 Dubai.It was an big honour for Star Life Hyderabad India & UAE Fashion Show Partner

Let us tell you that Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, Sunil Shetty, Esha Deol, Urvashi Rautela, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor,Nora Fatahi ,Jr NTR , Ram Charan , S S Raja mouli and Javeed Jafari were seen from India during the Expo 2020 Dubai. Along with this, fashion industry veteran Manish Malhotra also joined the program.

