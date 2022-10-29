Reviewing The Polaris Vac-Sweep 360 Pressure Inground Pool Cleaner

If you have a pool, you'll need some kind of pool filter to maintain the water clear and debris-free. Pool owners should think about their surroundings first before choosing a cleaner for their pool. Where is the pool located? How is the pool laid out? Are you willing to invest time in cleaning your pool? We took into account elements like cleaning coverage, usability, and total cost when we conducted our research on the top pool cleaners.

In light of these factors, the Polaris Vac-Sweep 360 is our top selection since it tidies your pool in less than 90 minutes, works on any and all pool surfaces, and gathers both big and tiny debris.

The Cleaning Technology

Polaris's 360 vac-sweep in-ground pool cleaner is one of the best on the market. It is compatible with all in-ground pools and attaches simply to a dedicated pressure line. It cleans the bottom and sides of any size or shape pool by vacuuming, sweeping, and scrubbing.

The 360 is powered by a pool circulatory pump and does not require a booster pump.

This pool cleaner manoeuvres effortlessly in your pool because its in-line backup valve immediately frees it if it becomes cornered and allows it to continue cleaning without interruption.

Because it is driven by the suction of fresh water back to your pool, it frees up the filter and scraper to remove pollutants.

The filter bag eliminates material before it enters your impeller basket or filter, extending the lifespan of your purifier.

< >

What Does The Polaris Vac-Sweep 360 Aim To Do?

The Polaris Vac-Sweep 360 Pressure Inground Pool Cleaner includes all connections from the wall to the cleaner as well as a backup valve. Hose length is 31 feet!

The Polaris 360 does not require a booster pump and connects to a pool return line. To run this cleaner, your motor must be at least one horsepower.

The Polaris 360 offers the most technologically sophisticated pool cleaner available. Its most sophisticated feature is that it allows you to entirely forget about it. The Polaris 360 is one of our higher modern cleaners, with cutting-edge technology that does not require a separate booster pump. The Polaris Vac-Sweep 360 Pressure Inground Pool Cleaner cleans the bottom and sides of any shape or size in-ground pool, whether gunite, fibreglass, or vinyl-lined.

The 360 even has an in-line backup valve that allows it to instantly release itself if it becomes stuck and continue cleaning without interruption. It also has a huge bottom aperture for collecting heavy trash such as leaves, acorns, and stones.

The Polaris Vac-Sweep 360 Pressure Inground Pool Cleaner attaches simply to a specialized pressure line and is appropriate for all in-ground pools. It washes, cleanses, and hoovers all pool surfaces. In addition, it catches big particles such as leaves and stones in its own air filter. The Polaris Vac-Sweep 360 uses innovative technology to clean without the use of a booster pump.

The Polaris Vac-Sweep 360 Pressure Inground Pool Cleaner is protected by the Polaris 10/1 limited warranty (when registered), and there are over 1000 warranty service facilities to help you.

Assurance Certified

Polaris brand items are warranted by Zodiac Pool Systems, Inc. to be free of manufactured defects in materials and craftsmanship within one (1) calendar year from the period of a product purchase, with the majority coming:

Polaris robotic cleaners have a two-year warranty.

Polaris in-ground pressure-side cleaner frame warranties are valid for five (5) years.

Wear-and-tear equipment such as bags, filter canisters, tyres (including track tyres), sweeping hoses, sweeps hose cleaners, surface discs, footwear, pulleys, rollers, bristles, and rogues are not guaranteed.

Free replacement items or components are assured only while the original completed good's warranty expires. The only exceptions are electronics saltwater chlorine generation cells and catalysts, and "Factory Rebuild Kits" for Polaris pressure cleaners, purchased replacement components are guaranteed for ninety (90) days from the time of retail purchase.

Specifications

1-year warranty

2 14-inch vacuum inlet

All-Wheel Belt Drive Mechanism

Inground swimming pool

Surfaces: All

AutoBackup: Yes

3rd jet number

Booster Pump Required: No

Single Chamber Debris Bag

Yes, TailSweep PRO is compatible.

What’s In The Box?

The Polaris Vac-Sweep 360 Pressure Inground Pool Cleaner comes individually and also with a kit that includes many other items. The complete kit in the box contains the following items:

A cleaner body

All-purpose bag

Head float

Sweep hose

Sweep hose scrubber

Feed hose

Hose floats

Backup valve

Quick disconnect

Pressure relief valve

Universal wall fitting

Filter screen

Bag collar

Pressure tester

No Additional booster pump is required.

Pros & Cons

The Polaris Vac-Sweep 360 has its own merits and demerits.

Merits

This is a well-known pool robot. The cleaning quality is comparable to cleaners that are twice as expensive. What is most amazing is that it provides great service at a low cost. It also consumes less electricity due to its sophisticated design.

The build quality is legendary. The Polaris 360 is quite well-made. Polaris models may survive for a very long period if properly maintained. It is fairly rare for bots to continue to function normally after 15 years. It offers an excellent after-sales service system. Original replacement parts and maintenance are readily available.

The robotic system is very easy to understand even for immature people. The filter sacks and filters are easily accessible and extremely simple to clean. The bot represents excellent value for money because it does not require a different pump installation and has low power usage. (Most pressure cleaners require a turbo pump, but the 360 does not.)

< >

Demerits

The Polaris 360 cannot tidy the stair of the pool. Only a handful of robots can efficiently manage stairs. As a result, this ought to not be a turn off. If you have steps, you should be prepared to scrub them every now and again.

If you wish to get the most out of your bot, you must do simple maintenance on a regular basis. The tail-sweep and filter bag will most likely need to be updated once a year. The hose diameter of 31 feet is on the short side. However, keep in mind that this is a pressurized robot, and excessive pipe is not recommended.

Ultimate Features

1. Simplified Connection

There is no need for an additional booster pump. Polaris 280 and 380 require extra booster pumps to operate. As a result, you must invest money to install a pump. Obviously, this leads to a larger electric bill. The 360 saves you money and time since it is a simple, buy-and-use cleaning solution.

However, there is another consideration: robotic cleaners with booster pumps are typically more powerful than those without. The 360 isn't a muscle robot, thus it's not extremely strong. Having said that, it has ample capacity to do its function. It disinfects all surfaces, even walls.

The maker did an excellent job at striking a balance among horsepower, fuel efficiency, and performance.

2. Efficient Cleaning

It cleans all regions of in-ground pools by vacuuming, sweeping, and scrubbing. As a result, the Polaris Vac-Sweep 360 Pressure Inground Pool Cleaner was born.

3. Wall Climber

This is especially crucial for in-ground pools because they are larger and washing the walls physically is a difficult and time-consuming task.

4. Backup Valve.

This function is extremely beneficial for manoeuvring and assists the 360 in navigating and not sticking itself from tight spots.

5. Smart Engineering

The bot is essentially driven by the pressure of the safe water that travels to your swimming pool. This alleviates the strain on the filters and scrubber. Their entire concentration is on the removal of dirt, debris, and other factors that pollute water.

6. Useful Design

It contains a filter bag to catch trash before it reaches the impeller basket or filter. This lowers replacement on both the filter and the pump, hence extending the bot's total life.

7. Exceptional Grip

While the robot itself performs an outstanding job of tidying, it also features a 'tail-sweep' feature that wipes the area even though the bot has passed over it. This improves the cleanliness much more.

< >

Advancements In Polaris 360

The Polaris Vac-Sweep 360 Pressure Inground Pool Cleaner has come with the latest technology and innovative designs that are mentioned below:

The bottom and edges of any dimension or style pool are vacuumed, swept, and scrubbed.

If the 360 becomes cornered, an in-line backup valve quickly releases that and keeps it cleansing without disruption.

Driven by the suction of safe water flowing to your pool, this device frees up the filter and rake to remove pollutants.

The filter bag prevents debris from reaching your impeller basket or filter, extending the life of your purifier.

A Black Max Model is available to match dark bottom pools.

Advancements In Polaris 360

Performance

The Polaris Vac-Sweep 360 Pressure Inground Pool Cleaner has a big throat entrance. It measures 2 14-inches in total. This allows it to catch big rocks, stones, acorns, and twigs before they are pulled into your pool's filtration system.

This convenient in-ground pressure-side pool cleaning will restore your pool's lustre in about three hours. However, this will rely on how much dust, grime, and waste is in your pool, as well as its size and form.

Every three and a half minutes, the auto-backup valve kicks in. This assists it in navigating through difficult locations or if it becomes stranded in one location. It's important to note that the filtration bag should be cleaned when it's half full, as this is when the Polaris works best. Its wheels spin at speeds ranging from 28 to 32 RPM.

The Polaris Vac-Sweep 360 Pressure Inground Pool Cleaner promises to be able to clean any type of pool surface. It doesn't matter if it's concrete, fibreglass, or tiles.

All Purpose Debris Bag

Design

A pressure-side pool cleaner, the Polaris Vac-Sweep 360. Unlike classic compression pool scrubs, the Polaris Vac-Sweep 360 Pressure Inground Pool Cleaner's three-jetted system removes the need for a booster pump. This design element not only makes it cost-effective but also ensures that no additional energy is necessary to run your pool cleaning.

Pool water is transported from the filtration to the reverse jets through a return line. The Polaris Vac-Sweep 360 Pressure Inground Pool Cleaner handbook recommends connecting it to a threaded 1-12-inch pipe connection on a separate return line. If you don't have one of these, you may connect the pool skimmer to other connecting with extra fittings.

The machine has a distinctive three-wheel tracked design that allows it to quickly travel about the pool floor and walls.

Why Do People Prefer Polaris 360?

The Polaris Vac-Sweep 360 Pressure Inground Pool Cleaner is an enhanced and improved version of the Polaris 280. It's a high-pressure side pool cleaner with three jet nozzles that are meant to work without a booster pump. Given the pump's cost, this is a huge improvement. It can collect material of all sizes and put it in an easy-to-remove filter bag, reducing wear and strain on the cleaner's engine. It also requires less maintenance because its driving device is belted.

On the negative side, it is costly. Its repair components are likewise costly. If you purchase this model, expect to spend a lot of money on maintenance and repair.

If you're looking for the ideal pool cleaning solution for a medium-sized to a small pool, the Polaris Vac-Sweep 360 is the way to go. Unlike classic pressure-side in-ground pool cleaners, it does not require a booster pump, resulting in lower operating expenses and a single upfront lump payment of roughly $640.

Overall, we believe this is excellent equipment for cleaning your pool. And with the Polaris brand on it, you know you're dealing with a reputable company.

< >

Final Verdict

The Polaris Vac-Sweep 360 Pressure Inground Pool Cleaner is intended for in-ground pools. Pool owners will like that the cleaner can sweep and scour the pool's floor as well as the walls. It features three jets for more force and can autonomously release itself if trapped.

The Polaris Vac-Sweep 360 Pressure Inground Pool Cleaner comes with the latest advancements, technologies and ultimate benefits. Albeit, there are always minor problems users may have to face like being unable to clear around the edges. Other than that, the Polaris Vac-Sweep 360 Pressure Inground Pool Cleaner will be an exceptional investment for your swimming pool.