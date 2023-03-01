Resumod.co – India’s No.1 Free Online Resume Builder

From using hand-written resumes in the pre-computer era to creating infographic resumes to now creating multiple resumes within minutes, the resume industry in continuously evolving. In the present day, AI-powered resume builders and analysis tools help job seekers create effective resumes quickly and easily. The emphasis is on creating personalized resumes that highlight the candidate's unique skills and experiences and optimizing resumes for ATS to increase the chances of getting noticed. However, it is difficult to find tools that fulfil all the requirements – ATS optimised, stunning formats, professional appeal. Job applicants are on a continuous look out for cost-effective solutions that offer all these features.

Enter Resumod.co.

First launched in 2019, Resumod is one of India’s biggest AI-powered resume writing tools that help you build ATS-friendly resumes in formats that will leave your mouth open. With its new version launched in 2021, Resumod is offering industry-first features like content suggestions, skill suggestions, and new age formats that you will not find on other platforms, including the popular ones. Resumod also has a technologically advanced ATS Parser that provides an industry best accuracy at the backend. In 2023, Resumod is continuously evolving to serve a larger audience including corporates, HR firms, professionals and students alike.

Why over 1 Lakh users choose Resumod for their resumes?

User-friendly builder: Fuelled by cutting-edge technology and an easy to use UI, Resumod is an easy to use no-fuss resume building tool. Enter the data, click next, select a format and a colour, and the resume is ready – exactly like you want it to be. No switching between pages and multiple forms to fill up sections.

International formats in unlimited colours: Yes resumes are first shortlisted by ATS, but if they don’t please the human eye, resumes get rejected. Therefore Resumod offers 15 professional formats in any colour across the colour wheel. Developed by experts, each format is professional, attractive and holds your data neatly. Resumod allows you to switch between formats and colours at a single click without use.

Live Preview: Resumod users can see their resumes in the making. As they enter data the resume appears in the preview pane, giving them a real-time preview of how the resume is shaping up at each step.

Content suggestions: Like other areas, content is king in resumes as well. Finding relevant job descriptions is where job applicants struggle the most. Resumod provides more than 200,000 content bullet points for summary and job descriptions for numerous profiles for both free and premium users. In addition it provides more than 50,000 Skill suggestions for your resume.

Rich library of resources: To help job-seekers stay updated with industry trends and better writer their resumes, Resumod has more than 500 sample resumes across profiles and experience levels, 100+ detailed blogs and multiple e-books.

Safe forever storage: Once a user builds their resume on Resumod, it is stored forever on safe severs, until a user deletes the resume. The software also complies with international data protection guidelines including GDPR.

To further simplify the resume-building process, Resumod is working on new features and plans to introduce them soon. Resumod has a great focus on making the job application process easier for its users. Premium users can share their resumes directly from the builder through a "permanent link."

With its commitment to evolving the resume-building industry, Resumod is quickly becoming the go-to app for those looking to create a standout resume.

You can access the online resume maker at https://resumod.co