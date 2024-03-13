Indeed. One standout memory was when I took my first helicopter ride in Pasighat, while in Grade 7. Since, the north-eastern terrains were inaccessible, my father who was the Deputy Director of Education then, was entitled to helicopter services in order to visit schools for monitoring. During, one of such occasion, I accompanied him and that became life-changing, as we glided through natural landscapes. There’s no denial that this was the start of my love for aviation. I started observing fighter planes and helicopters, on a lighter note even today, I can recognise enroute flights just by the colours, or sound of the engine. Today, you can see a reflection of such curiosity and competency in my snaps of airports whether in Pakyong, Lengpui, Calicut, or Agatti Island.