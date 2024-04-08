Below you can find a brief outline to see what these meme coins are all about.

Dogecoin20 ($DOGE20) - New Meme Coin Aiming to Upgrade Dogecoin with Novel On-Chain Technology

Slothana ($SLOTH) - Trending Meme Coin Already Raising Over $8m in Presale

Sponge V2 ($SPONGE) - Upgrading its Core Token with New Stake-to-Bridge and P2E Mechanism

Pepecoin ($PEPE) - Well-Established Meme Coin with a Remarkable Surge in the Past Week

Shiba Inu ($SHIB ) - Well-Known Meme Coin with an Upgraded Shibarium Network

Bonk ($BONK) - Introducing New Decentralized Gaming and Finance Mechanisms

Dogecoin ($DOGE) - Leading Meme Coin Reaching an All-Time High a Week Ago

Top 7 Meme Coins to Buy Now in April Before They Skyrocket – Detailed Outline

Let’s dive in and check a more detailed outline of these meme coins.

$DOGE20, a project aiming to enhance Dogecoin while introducing new opportunities, has rapidly gained momentum, raising over $10 million during its presale phase. Unlike Dogecoin, $DOGE20 incorporates on-chain staking, providing investors with passive income opportunities.

The project plans to distribute 15% of its tokens as staking rewards over two years, attracting substantial interest in the staking pool. With a fixed token supply of 140 billion coins, $DOGE20 seeks to address inflation concerns and is easily accessible as an ERC-20 token.