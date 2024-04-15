Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Bengaluru, India, Mestastop is focused on delaying the spreading of the primary tumour, a process known as metastasis. Current cancer treatments mainly focus on tumour growth and do not have a significant impact on progressing survival once the disease is metastatic. Mestastop aims to change the status quo by positioning novel treatments in adjuvant settings, treating primary tumour patients and delaying metastasis. Over the last five years, they have built four proprietary platforms, and their work has been presented across multiple international conferences. The company has filed numerous international patents (grants pending) and is currently gearing up to position its drug repurposing candidates for phase II clinical trials by the following year.