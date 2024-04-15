Business Spotlight

Mestastop Solutions Receives Global Health And Pharma Awards For The Third Year In A Row

Bangalore-based biotech startup Mestastop Solutions has been awarded the Best Metastasis R&D Specialist for 2024 by the UK-based Global Health and Pharma Group. This is the third time in a row that Mestastop has won this coveted award. Mestastop also received the GHP Innovation Excellence Award, 2024, for the hat-trick.

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Bengaluru, India, Mestastop is focused on delaying the spreading of the primary tumour, a process known as metastasis. Current cancer treatments mainly focus on tumour growth and do not have a significant impact on progressing survival once the disease is metastatic. Mestastop aims to change the status quo by positioning novel treatments in adjuvant settings, treating primary tumour patients and delaying metastasis. Over the last five years, they have built four proprietary platforms, and their work has been presented across multiple international conferences. The company has filed numerous international patents (grants pending) and is currently gearing up to position its drug repurposing candidates for phase II clinical trials by the following year.

Mestastop founder Dr Arnab Roy Chowdhury said, “This award serves as a pat on our back every year, giving us the impetus to strive for more.” That is what team Mestastop is doing. Based on their proprietary platforms, they have identified novel targets to tackle metastasis and started their first drug discovery programme.

Mestastop’s novel approach and steadfast dedication to addressing a complex problem like cancer metastasis testify that Indian science is on its way to breaking barriers. With subsidiaries in the USA and Europe, Mestastop is positioned to become a global company and extend its fight against this deadly disease. 

