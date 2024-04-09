Dr Aruna also spoke about the reforms that should be incorporated by the industry to ensure smooth financial operations. She mentioned that the iGaming industry also has to correct the way they are operating. There can't just be tech, they have to be very careful about differentiating finances also, so that these can be differentiated for taxation purposes. The retrospective effect is unprecedented with the GST being 28%. If it can be reduced to 18, wonderful. If not, also 28% is fair enough because it gets offset and the outflow comes to around 5%-6%, which is acceptable keeping in mind the industry’s growth potential.