Within this rich heritage, Longines stands out as a brand that embodies exceptional timepieces, catering to contemporary tastes and preferences. As a part of the Swatch Group, Longines has a remarkable history rooted in Swiss watchmaking. In an exclusive interview with Outlook Business, we had the privilege of speaking with Daniel Hug, Head of Branding & Heritage at Longines. Our conversation touched upon the brand's heritage, its longstanding relationship with India, its growth plans for the Indian market, and more.

Could you tell us about the watch you are currently wearing and the one you wear most frequently?

I am wearing the Longines Ultracron, which was launched in 2022. It is inspired by the original Ultracron from 1968, known as the first watch with high-frequency movement. The new Ultracron retains important traditional features such as precision and a high-frequency movement beating 10 times per second. We have also enhanced certain aspects, such as making it waterproof up to 300 meters and incorporating a scratch-resistant sapphire turning bezel. It's a versatile watch that I can wear daily for various activities like swimming, diving, or simply walking. Additionally, it emanates sophistication and elegance, which is why it's my go-to choice.

What does mechanical watch means to you?

A mechanical watch is about the tactile experience, appreciating the intricate mechanics. When you open the case, you can observe the movement in action. The greatest advantage of a high-quality mechanical watch, like a Longines, is its longevity. It can last for 100 years, requiring servicing every seven years. It becomes a timeless object that can be passed down through generations, a personal legacy. For me, this watch symbolizes a significant milestone in my career, as it was the first one I proposed to Longines. It was a dream come true when the watch finally materialized in steel. Mechanical watches often mark special occasions like graduations or weddings and become cherished family heirlooms. Owning a heritage object like this is truly meaningful.

Longines promotes itself like an elegance, could you highlight the most important brand value that defines Longines and set it apart from the other luxury watchmakers?

Longines embraces three fundamental values that distinguish us. Firstly, precision and accuracy lie at the heart of our craftsmanship. Secondly, elegance is a pivotal aspect, as reflected in our slogan, "elegance is an attitude." Lastly, our persistence and rich tradition set us apart. With a history spanning almost 200 years, Longines has weathered world wars, crises, turmoil, and governmental changes. We were established even before the modern state of Switzerland came into existence in 1832. It is truly remarkable.

While China was the go-to destination for luxury brands in the past, this position has now gone to India. Has this resulted in Longines zeroing in more on the country? If yes, then please state how – in terms of the investment it is making in India, its omnichannel expansion and marketing strategy to appeal to a larger aspirational customer base.

While China remains a significant market with a large middle class capable of purchasing Swiss watches, the growth rate has slowed down. Conversely, India is experiencing rapid growth, with a projected 6-7% increase in its economy. India's short-term development is remarkable, fueled by foreign capital investments. Longines sees a bright future in India and will continue investing in the market.

Considering the double-digit growth rate experienced last year, if it continues, we plan to establish more home boutiques alongside our existing 10 Longines boutiques and independent retailers. Providing a spacious and dedicated environment to showcase our watches is crucial. Regarding future investments, we anticipate potential retail expansions. If the demand for watches in India rises, particularly for mechanical watches, we may also invest in service facilities to support our customers. Currently, India is one of the most promising markets for Longines.