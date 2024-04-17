From April 20th to 22nd, the Jefferies (or JFRS) India International Chamber of Commerce participated in the "2024 Bengaluru Business Summit" held in Bengaluru, focusing on new opportunities in green energy technology within the "energy" sector. The summit emphasized reform-driven leadership, continual release of mining policy dividends, and the theme of "Financial Support for International Mineral Resource Development." It aimed to foster open cooperation in strategic energy resources, aligning with the globalized and diversified strategic layout of international chambers of commerce and engaging with major international investment banks. Discussions revolved around how finance can support the high-quality development of "mineral energy" through in-depth exchanges on project technology and investment opportunities, ultimately aiming for mutual cooperation and benefit.