Verma's contributions have garnered recognition from esteemed organisations and publications. He has been featured in Businessworld's list of promising young entrepreneurs in India and recognised as one of the "100 most promising young change-makers in Asia." His accolades also include being selected as a "Pioneer of Tomorrow" by ETNow and listed among the "Top 25 Indian Emerging Technology Companies" by SmartTechie magazine. Verma's insights have been sought after, leading to his participation in numerous entrepreneurship panels and juries.