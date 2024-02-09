Hidden Gems – India’s Icons Of Inspiration

ARUN SHARMA

Arun Sharma is a finance content creator and angel investor, making waves in the digital arena. With a notable presence on Instagram and Facebook, he has garnered over 700k followers in just a year. Through his engaging content, Arun aims to educate and empower individuals in finance matters. His expertise lies in personal finance, investing, and wealth creation, making him a reliable source of information for his audience. He simplifies finance through acting, aiding startups as an angel investor, fostering their growth and development.

ALI AZAR

Ali Azar, known as Mr.TalkStock on Instagram, is a finance content creator captivating audiences with his insightful posts. With a knack for simplifying complex financial concepts, Ali empowers his followers to make informed investment decisions. Through his engaging content, he demystifies stock market trends, provides practical tips for portfolio management, and shares strategies for wealth accumulation. Ali's finance expertise resonates, educating novice and seasoned investors through market analysis and long-term investment strategies, fostering financial literacy.

ROHIT JAIN

Rohit Jain is a multifaceted individual, transitioning from a National level pistol shooter to a billion-dollar entrepreneur. As a prominent finance creator and angel investor, he educates and empowers audiences in personal finance management. His journey includes pioneering ventures like establishing the first Oxygen and Nitrogen manufacturing plant in Bundelkhand and flourishing hotel businesses. With over 150k followers and 10 million views, he's recognized as India's Most Renowned Infotainment Creator of 2023.Rohit’s vision extends beyond his current success, aiming to elevate his company’s value to 100 billion, while steadfastly mentoring and investing in promising ventures.

SHREYA AGARWALA

Shreya Agarwala, a pastry chef and content creator From Banglore, has carved her niche in the culinary world with sheer determination and passion. Armed with a BBA, MBA from Nasree Monjee, Mumbai, and a Diploma in Baking, she transitioned from corporate life to pursuing her love for baking. From humble beginnings in home baking to owning the thriving café “Oh, Cheat Day!” known for its irresistible desserts, Shreya’s journey is one of inspiration. With a 1 million-strong Instagram following, she shares her culinary adventures, offering easy-to-follow recipes and conducting workshops to impart her expertise. Her mantra? Dare to dream, adapt, and keep going.

JATIN BATRA & PALAK JAIN

Jatin Batra and Palak Jain, both graduates from PEC Chandigarh, recognized the challenges faced by job seekers in 2024 amidst layoffs and stringent Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS). Determined to alleviate this issue, they co-founded Mployee.me. Their brainchild, the Anti-ATS Resume Checker, harnesses the power of AI to identify and rectify resume errors in accordance with ATS requirements, thereby increasing the chances of securing desired employment opportunities.Within a mere 6 months, Mployee.me’s complimentary online resume review has assisted over 300,000 individuals in crafting ATS-compliant resumes. India's leading resume service ensures 75% ATS score, nurturing 250,000+ Instagram followers (@interview_prep_here).

RAHUL JAIN

Rahul Jain, acclaimed as the voice of the Indian Stock Markets, holds double MBAs from the UK and is one of the few Indians certified as a Financial Analyst from Harvard Business School, USA. A versatile entrepreneur, philanthropist, venture capitalist, and trader. Recognized as the Fastest Growing CEO/Entrepreneur of 2018 by NSE. His accolades include Infotainment Creator of the Year 2023, Bharatpreneur of the Year 2023, Swadesh Samman at Vigyan Bhawan, National Icon of the Year 2023, and Desh Ratna 2024. Rahul Jain’s “Market Kya Kehti Hai” aims to empower young Indians financially, touching a million lives annually through education.

MOHNISH YERRA

Mohnish Yerra the visionary Founder and CEO of Leaders for India Organization (LIO), spearheads a dynamic Angel Investor community dedicated to fostering innovation and impact. Founded in Hyderabad, LIO has rapidly grown to 100 members in 18 months, channeling over ₹20 crores into 16 diverse business ventures and managing over ₹9 crores in AUM. Facilitating 8 global Venture Partner agreements, LIO bridges connections for business owners and entrepreneurs across sectors. LIO has expanded to Bangalore and San Jose (USA) with members across 9 cities.His leadership extends to MYCap Investments, the Yerra’s Family Office, strategically nurturing 18 companies with a robust investment philosophy. At 29, Mohnish, with an MBA from IE Business School and a Bachelor’s from Purdue, epitomizes entrepreneurial excellence.

BIBIN BABU

Bibin Babu stands as a luminary in the blockchain industry, leveraging his expertise as Co-Founder of Paycio, the world’s premier blockchain-based payments super app. As former Partner and Chief Growth Officer of 5irechain, an Indian unicorn he was pivotal in global growth and adoption of the company. Bibin has taken successful exits from ventures like Colexion, Payiza and Innowork. Beyond tech, his entrepreneurial spirit shines in diverse domains; he spearheads the India Designer Show (IDS), an unparalleled luxury exhibition showcasing fashion, entertainment, and culinary design. As Chairman of Namo Foods, a burgeoning chain of Indian restaurants, Bibin blends gastronomy with innovation. Avid angel investor fuels startups, cementing legacy as visionary leader

SURBHI SIKRI

Surbhi Sikri is a dynamic professional content creator, captivating audiences with her unique blend of creativity and expertise. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, Surbhi has amassed a dedicated following of over 1 million on Instagram. Her ability to curate engaging content across various niches, including fashion, lifestyle, and storytelling, has solidified her presence as a sought-after influencer in the digital landscape. Surbhi’s commitment to authenticity and innovation shines through in her content, resonating with audiences worldwide.

JITENDRA CHAUDHARY

Jitendra Choudhary, also known as JituIgCoach, overcame obstacles to become a successful Instagram coach. Managing over 120 accounts at just 17, he faced challenges leaving his job and college at 18. Overcoming setbacks, he shifted focus, became a video editor, offering affordable services. With dedication, he mastered social media strategies, building his personal brand. Today, boasting 300k+ followers and 100m+ views, he guides individuals in transforming their online presence into impactful brand entities.

MONA AGRAWAL

Mona Agrawal stands as a powerhouse in the digital realm, boasting a multifaceted career as a Social Media Agency Owner, Coach, and Content Creator. Recognized as Linkedin’s Top Voice 2024, she has left an indelible mark by collaborating with over 120 brands. Mona’s impact extends beyond numbers, having mentored over 500 individuals through personalized training sessions, webinars, and university events. With an audience exceeding 70,000 on social media, she navigates both Indian and international markets with finesse. A sought-after speaker, Mona has garnered accolades for her contributions as a top social media content creator and rising influencer.

DR POOJA SHARMA

Dr. Pooja Anand Sharma is a distinguished International speaker, trainer, and healer, renowned for her expertise in holistic healing modalities. With over 15 years of experience, she serves as the CEO/Chairperson of Vishwas Healing Centre, offering counseling, hypnotherapy, Reiki, and various healing techniques. Dr. Pooja is a sought-after speaker at national and international platforms, advocating for holistic well-being. She specializes in past life regression, mindfulness, dream analysis, and emotional management. Dr. Pooja’s compassionate approach and dedication to unlocking spiritual and emotional blockages have earned her admiration and respect in the field of holistic healing.

SANDHYA MAJJI

Sandhya Majji, also known as Pinkpebble, is a dynamic figure balancing roles as a full-time IT program manager and avid traveler. With a passport boasting stamps from 19+ countries, she thrives on exploring offbeat destinations and embarking on road trips to unique locales worldwide. Notably, she made history as one of the first Indian women to solo drive a campervan through Iceland’s breathtaking landscapes. Beyond her adventurous spirit, Sandhya manages two thriving online communities: Pinkpebble, a hub for fellow adventure seekers, and a home décor page where she shares DIY tips for creating inviting living spaces. Join her for travel inspiration, work-life balance tips, and home décor ideas.

ATUL TIWARI

Atul Tiwari, the Founder and CEO of Earnupconsultants, spearheads a multifaceted company specializing in social media, advertising, real estate, film production, and investments. Within just a year, Earnupconsultants has achieved remarkable success, collaborating with prominent names in politics and business, including Paytm, Express-e-Connect, Jindal Groups, and Red Square Media. Atul Tiwari, renowned for his political connections, aids over 20 leaders, ensuring their election triumphs and fostering growth across sectors.