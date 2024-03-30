Fostering Dreams, Building Communities: Mukul Bansal's Vision For Motiaz Realty

Motiaz was started in a small town in Punjab, now becoming a big name in the state. With evolving times, they have adapted to new industry trends and are planning to expand their business in other regions as well. During the pandemic times, the company faced huge challenges in terms of sales and marketing. It went through huge downfalls. But with the help of strong market research and making changes in their strategies, they have come back stronger than before and have re-established themselves like before.