Fostering Dreams, Building Communities: Mukul Bansal's Vision For Motiaz Realty

Thriving in the real estate sector for a long time, Motiaz is known for commendable residential and commercial developments in Punjab. Determined to deliver efficient projects to its clients, Motiaz leads at the forefront of real estate with a good reputation and market name. The main motto of Motiaz lies in customer satisfaction and innovation.
In an insightful conversation, Mukul Bansal, the Managing Director of Motiaz shared important insights about the business and what goes behind the operations that have helped Motiaz discover the path of success. He was always interested in architecture which led him to create beautiful buildings and properties. He was always fascinated with designs and detailing has been his forte, subsequently ensuring positive feedback from the customers through his works and creations.
The clientele at Motiaz consists of individuals of different interest groups. Some investors are looking for spaces to invest in, and then there are homebuyers, who are willing to elevate their standards of living. The aim is to deliver projects that meet the pockets of all categories. While customer satisfaction might be their topmost priority, they assist their clients even after the possession of their projects and are always available at the beck and call of the customers.
Motiaz was started in a small town in Punjab, now becoming a big name in the state. With evolving times, they have adapted to new industry trends and are planning to expand their business in other regions as well. During the pandemic times, the company faced huge challenges in terms of sales and marketing. It went through huge downfalls. But with the help of strong market research and making changes in their strategies, they have come back stronger than before and have re-established themselves like before.
Mukul sheds light on some exciting and upcoming trends in the industry. Some new trends include the growing popularity of fractional ownership, wherein the buyer can purchase a part of the property without buying it outright. “With the rise of platforms like Airbnb, more property owners are capitalizing on the demand for short-term rentals, and opportunities for property owners have emerged to generate income by renting out their homes or apartments to travelers. These trends have created a niche market for developers to create stunning properties in breathtaking locations, catering to the desires of travelers seeking an unforgettable escape”-he said.
Being part of an industry that is dynamic excites Mukul the most. What was once a piece of land, and now a beautiful living space is the most exhilarating part of his work. Motiaz has built its legacy in the real estate sector with the help of its elders, as a result of which working with excellence and bringing smiles to their customer’s faces is what keeps them working hard. Nothing is better than working for others’ welfare and happiness.
Employees work as the biggest asset in any organization. Mukul ensures that the employees working at Motiaz get the best work environment to function. They are provided with recurring incentives and rewards to keep them motivated for their hard work. They are even involved in group discussions and meetings to instill a sense among them that they are important and their insights are valuable, too.
Mukul says that all of this recognition and success has been possible due to the guidance of their elders. Besides this, changes in their strategies and work plans have also played a big role in the positioning of the company. Motiaz is now a big name and brand in the real estate industry, staying ahead of its competitors due to its technological advancements in operations and enhanced customer experience. We wish him and his team success in their future projects and endeavors.