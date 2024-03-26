A digital platform bringing short, relevant, and reliable news stories to a billion Indians in their local language by local sources that can be trusted. Way2News has changed the way how people at the block and district level consume news in real time that is hyperlocal, relevant, reliable, and actionable. Both speed and accuracy of news is important for building an informed and thus an empowered society. Below are the excerpts of an interview with Raju Vanapala, Founder & CEO, Way2News:
What prompted the inception of Way2News, and what significance does its name carry in conveying its purpose?
Founded in 2015, Way2News was established in response to a recognized gap in local news media, aiming to provide trustworthy news that directly impacts people's lives and communities. This fundamental belief—that people deserve access to trustworthy news that empowers them—drives Way2News's mission to deliver relevant and actionable news.
The name, Way2News, embodies our core values and commitment to providing a superior news experience. “Way” signifies a path towards credible news sources, while “2” represents the two-way nature of communication on the platform as Way2News fosters conversations and empowers users to engage with the news that matters to them. Lastly, “News” forms the foundation of the platform, offering comprehensive coverage and keeping users well-informed.
In essence, it reflects our commitment to navigating the news landscape, fostering meaningful interactions, and empowering every Indian with the latest news in real-time, using artificial intelligence based on language and preference. Since our inception, the app has garnered more than 40 million downloads with over 10 million monthly active users.
What demographic does Way2News target, and how does it distinguish itself in reaching this audience amidst competitors?
We have redefined our audience focus, targeting India’s "Next Billion"—individuals from diverse backgrounds and regions who embrace internet consumption in their native languages. This audience, spanning towns, villages, and cities, seeks news directly relevant to their lives. Standing apart from other news platforms due to its inclusivity, Way2News prioritizes relevant news for this audience. Offering news content in eight Indian languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, ensures accessibility for citizens even in the remotest corner of the country, hence, fostering a sense of community and amplifying local voices.
One of our key strengths lies in our extensive network of over 30,000 citizen journalists who share unbiased news in real-time, empowering everyday individuals to report on issues affecting their communities. Additionally, the platform incorporates user-generated videos, further enhancing community engagement and facilitating discussions on local matters.
As the app continues to grow, ensuring the accuracy of user-generated content, adapting to changes in the digital media landscape, and fostering healthy discussions remain our priorities. Way2News employs technological solutions to independently maintain a safe and reliable digital news ecosystem.
How has Way2News solidified its presence in the South Indian market, and which strategies have been pivotal in achieving success within this specific region?
At Way2News, we have harnessed the power of local voices, earning trust and influence within the South Indian market through a focused strategy on linguistic accessibility and hyperlocal focus. Expanding strategically in Telugu and Tamil, we are now growing in Kannada and Malayalam, ensuring broader reach, deeper engagement and familiarity and trust among the viewers.
Recognizing the value of news with direct local relevance, we prioritize hyperlocal coverage, spanning politics to community events. This granular focus on geographically specific issues creates a sense of immediacy and relevance for viewers, creating a direct connection to news impacting their daily lives and communities.
While establishing a strong foothold in South India, we have also strategically broadened the app’s reach to encompass all eight major Indian languages. This step paves the way for national expansion, making high-quality, hyperlocal news accessible across India. From Hindi speakers in the North to Bengali readers in the East, audiences nationwide can now access news delivered in their preferred language.
How is Way2News leveraging Artificial Intelligence and technological advancements?
At Way2News, we harness AI's transformative potential across our platform, especially in combating fake news. Doubling down on our efforts, we have flagged 10% more false stories than last year, prioritizing accurate news delivery. AI filters out misinformation while human editors provide final scrutiny, ensuring reliable news for our users.
Beyond fake news, we aim to refine hyper-personalization through AI algorithms, tailoring content and advertisements to individual preferences. We invest heavily in technological advancements to enrich user experience and platform functionality, reflecting our commitment to harnessing AI's transformative potential.
What are Way2News' plans for innovation and development in the upcoming years, and what are its objectives for further growth and expansion?
Having established a strong presence in South Indian media, Way2News aims for continuous advancement. Our immediate goal is to solidify our position as the undisputed leader in the South Indian news landscape, expanding from urban centers to coastal towns within a year. We also plan to diversify our language offerings, including Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, and Hindi, and cater to the diverse linguistic preferences across India.
As we embark on this ambitious journey, several key objectives guide our path forward - delivering high-quality and reliable news content, upholding journalistic integrity and empowering users with accurate information. Beyond just news consumption, Way2News envisions a vibrant ecosystem where users can connect, share information, and interact with each other meaningfully.
Can you share details about Way2News' last funding round? Additionally, are there any considerations or plans for further funding rounds in the foreseeable future?
Way2News successfully secured $16.75 million in its Series A funding round, led by Westbridge Capital and Sashi Reddi, achieving a post-money valuation of $60 million. Capitalizing on Series A momentum, plans for a second funding round are underway to fuel further growth. Securing additional funding would enable Way2News to invest in key areas such as product expansion, user acquisition, and market expansion, laying the foundation for sustained long-term growth.