Creaticity's story, spanning over 17 years, is one of continuous innovation, and began as a pioneering haven for design enthusiasts, offering a comprehensive range of products and services under one roof. Having recognized the limitations of traditional retail, the founders envisioned a more holistic approach that is solutions driven. The vision resulted in what is today known as the Creaticity Branded Interiors (CRBI), a revolutionary force destined to redefine the home design experience in India.
The Pune-based company, transcends the concept of a mere store and transforms into a one-stop haven for discerning homeowners seeking to personalize their living spaces. Here, the focus isn't just on selling products, but on empowering individuals with complete Home solution with Branded looks inspired from across the globe. Creaticity Branded Interiors fosters a collaborative environment where individuals can translate their design dreams into reality, with the help of expert Design team that assists its customers through various stages of Dream, Discovery, Disseminate and Decide, fostering a sense of co-creation.
A Legacy of Innovation
Branded Interiors draws upon the rich heritage of Creaticity, its parent company which recently won the most prestigious award ‘Home Retail Brand of the Year 2024 at the Outlook Spotlight in Hyderabad. This legacy of innovation fuels their mission to redefine the way individuals approach and experience home design. Recognizing the evolving needs and aspirations of "prestige" and "premium" homeowners, Creaticity Branded Interiors offers a curated selection of high-quality products through a selective choice of House of Brands offering wide choice, bespoke furniture and modular solutions combined with exceptional service. They collaborate with top international and national brands like Ashley Furniture Home Store (North America), Natuzzi Editions (Italy), Febal Casa (Italy), Alf Italia (Italy), Wiemann (Germany), Pepperfry (India), among others, ensuring a diverse range of options to cater to individual preferences.
Beyond Products: A Holistic Approach to Design
What truly sets Creaticity Branded Interiors apart is their unique "branded interiors" concept. Unlike competitors who focus on specific aspects like furniture or décor, Branded Interiors embraces a comprehensive and integrated approach. Their team of experienced professionals provides a full spectrum of services, encompassing Requirement gathering, Design services, Furniture layout planning, Site measurement, product selection support, services such as electrical, flooring & tiling, Civil & fabrication, complete project management and final execution.
Branded Interiors goes beyond simply offering products – they craft experiences. Their comprehensive suite of services guides you through every step of your design journey, transforming your vision into a tangible reality. Their journey begins with expert space planning, where skilled professionals optimize your home's layout for functionality and aesthetics. Collaboratively, you'll then work with interior design consultants to create a personalized space that reflects your unique style, personality and preferences. Navigating the curated selection of diverse brands and products becomes effortless with product selection assistance. They ensure you find the perfect pieces, ensuring every aspect of your design is curated to perfection.
And to top it off, their commitment extends to last-mile delivery and installation. Enjoy a hassle-free experience as your chosen products are professionally delivered and installed, leaving you free to admire your dream space. Whether you're drawn to the timeless elegance of Italian furniture or the casual comfort of American brands, Branded Interiors caters to every taste, guaranteeing a seamless and stress-free design journey.
A Commitment towards Continuous Growth
Looking towards the future, Dr. Mahesh, CEO Creaticity said, “Creaticity Branded Interior’s vision is about enriching the existing space and becoming a single source of interior solutions. We are committed to continually expanding product categories and services, ensuring our customers have access to everything they need to create their dream homes that are supported by a choice of national and global furniture and décor brands. Our focus on depth and breadth sets us apart from competitors and underscores our commitment to providing a truly unparalleled customer experience.”
More than just a retail destination, Creaticity Branded Interiors, stands as a testament to the power of innovation and a commitment to shaping the future of home design in India. By empowering individuals to express their unique style and fostering a sense of community, they offer a comprehensive approach that revolutionizes the home design experience, one curated space at a time.
Creaticity, arguably India’s first and largest multi-branded home retail major is carving a niche for itself amidst a crowded space, that of sharing meaningful knowledge journey and inspiring the joy of creation to its customers during their home making journey