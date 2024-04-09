Branded Interiors draws upon the rich heritage of Creaticity, its parent company which recently won the most prestigious award ‘Home Retail Brand of the Year 2024 at the Outlook Spotlight in Hyderabad. This legacy of innovation fuels their mission to redefine the way individuals approach and experience home design. Recognizing the evolving needs and aspirations of "prestige" and "premium" homeowners, Creaticity Branded Interiors offers a curated selection of high-quality products through a selective choice of House of Brands offering wide choice, bespoke furniture and modular solutions combined with exceptional service. They collaborate with top international and national brands like Ashley Furniture Home Store (North America), Natuzzi Editions (Italy), Febal Casa (Italy), Alf Italia (Italy), Wiemann (Germany), Pepperfry (India), among others, ensuring a diverse range of options to cater to individual preferences.