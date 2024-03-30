However, what truly sets Dogecoin20 apart is its commitment to fairness and inclusivity. As more tokens are staked, the APY gradually decreases. This deliberate adjustment mechanism prevents a disproportionate accumulation of rewards by a select few, promoting a more equitable distribution of rewards across the entire community. By discouraging excessive concentration of wealth, Dogecoin20 fosters an environment where every participant, regardless of their initial investment size, has the opportunity to benefit from their involvement.