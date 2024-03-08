In a heartwarming demonstration of compassion and effective coordination, the Indian Army, alongside the Indrani Balan Foundation based in Pune, has combined efforts to offer life-saving medical assistance to young Burhan, a 9-year-old student at Dagger Parivaar School in Baramulla, Kashmir. This initiative falls under the jurisdiction of the Indian Army's Dagger Division.
Burhan, born on August 31, 2015, faced a critical cardiac condition, posing significant challenges for his family to afford necessary medical treatment. Recognizing the urgency, the Indian Army's Dagger Division stepped in to assist.
Under the guidance of the Dagger Division, Burhan underwent initial assessment by Dr. Tariq Rashid, a cardiologist at Government Medical College, Baramulla, on December 22, 2023. Dr. Rashid recommended a catheterization study and subsequent heart surgery, necessitating advanced medical facilities available in Delhi.
In a collaborative endeavor, the Indian Army collaborated closely with medical experts from both the Indian Army and the Indrani Balan Foundation in Pune to facilitate Burhan's treatment at the Army Hospital Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi Cantt, effectively managing medical procedures and associated expenses.
The successful outcome of Burhan's surgery underscores the Indian Army's unwavering commitment to extending humanitarian aid and ensuring access to critical medical care for those in need. This heartening display of solidarity and support reaffirms the Indian Army's dedication to serving the community while upholding values of compassion and service.