Tanvi Bhurke - Founder of Tales of Diamond

Tanvi Bhurke, the esteemed founder of a celebrated diamond jewellery brand, epitomizes the fusion of artistry and entrepreneurship. Her creations exude a timeless allure, reflecting her unwavering commitment to excellence. Bhurke's influence extends far beyond the realm of fashion. It's a celebration of femininity and empowerment, inspiring women to embrace their inner radiance and shine brightly in a world of limitless possibilities.

Dipali Padia - President of Neokred - Alliance & Partnership

Dipali Padia, President of Banking Alliances & Partnerships at Neokred Technologies, leads the company in democratizing payment and customer data through "Beyond Banking as a service" fintech solutions. With a bachelor's degree in commerce from Calcutta University and an NSE certification in financial markets, she brings over 12 years of diverse industry experience. Instrumental in forging partnerships with Equitas Bank, Axis Bank, Yes Bank, and others, Dipali excels in customer analysis, relationship management, and business negotiation.

Sharadhi Ravindra - AGM - Marketing, Ulipsu

Embarking on her career, Sharadhi Ravindra found herself among a handful of women in the company within the education industry. Despite the demanding need for extensive travel to train students and teachers, she never hesitated. Sharadhi explored diverse roles at Ulipsu, spanning training, accompanying sales teams on their journeys, overseeing HR management, and crafting marketing materials. Continuously challenging herself, she expanded her skill set beyond her department and led by example throughout her journey in the education and Ulipsu industries. As the spokesperson, Sharadhi Ravindra currently holds the position of AGM -Marketing at Ulipsu.

Mital Sojitra - CEO of Pinturaart

Mital Sojitra, a talented artist from Gujarat, is a beacon of inspiration for aspiring young girls everywhere. From humble beginnings, she discovered her passion for painting and has since mastered various styles, earning accolades including a Guinness World Record. Her vibrant artworks not only captivate but also serve as vehicles for spreading awareness, as seen during the pandemic. Mital's commitment to both her craft and community upliftment truly makes her a remarkable role model.

Dr Bindu Rana - Founder of AntahPrerana - the new age school

Dr. Bindu Rana is an award-winning educationist, author and academic. She has created more than 800 books and 25,000 lesson plans and trained over 10,000 teachers in her three decades in education. Dr Rana is building a new-age school that challenges the traditional norm of rote learning in India. Her school, Antah: Prerana, seeks to create the next generation of job creators rather than mass-produce job seekers. Set in lush green surroundings of Noida, sector 135, the school blends nature, philosophy and mindful practices like yoga with academics, entrepreneurship and life skills.

Sejal Purohit – Founder of Seven Spring

Sejal Purohit, the esteemed founder of Seven Spring Tea, is a pioneer in the realm of premium teas. With a prestigious IHC Women Achiever's Award under her belt, she champions entrepreneurship and Indian goodness. Her expertise, showcased at platforms like the India Tea Forum, underscores her commitment to excellence. Seven Spring's accolades, including Tourism Awards and G20 Summit recognition, affirm its dedication to quality and sustainability, inviting all to embrace wellness with each sip.

Sakshi Chandraakar - Career Branding Coach

Sakshi Chandraakar's inspiring journey is a testament to the resilience and determination within each of us. From facing setbacks to launching her own career branding programs, she embodies the spirit of perseverance. Her mantra, "Rise with Excellence," speaks to the human desire to overcome challenges and strive for greatness. Through her guidance, countless individuals have found empowerment and growth, illustrating the transformative impact of believing in oneself and embracing life's opportunities.

Vaishali Deepak - Actor

Vaishali Deepak, born on 14th June 1998, is a film actress who has worked predominantly in Kannada, Tamil and Telugu movies. Strongly rooted in theatre, her love for acting led her to participate in professional theatre groups, short films and commercial feature films in South Indian regional languages including Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu. She has worked with prominent directors and actors like P Vasudevan, Shivarajkumar, Dhruva Sarja and Chethan Kumar.

Ramneet Kaur Bhasin - Head Public Relations -Parliamentary Office of MP Vikramjit Sahney

As the Head of Corporate Communications at Padma Shri Vikramjit Sahney's Parliamentary office, Ramneet embodies dedication and accomplishment in her journey. Her versatile career, from ABP News to esteemed roles in Meinhardt, ANAND Automotives, and SNC Lavalin, showcases dedication. After a family hiatus, she contributed to Bennett Coleman's Times Foundation, fostering education. In her impactful tenure with ANAND Automotives, she played a vital role in Corporate Communications. Rejoining Meinhardt, she ascended to Vice President, displaying resilience.