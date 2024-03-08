Join us in honouring the remarkable contributions of who leave an indelible mark on our world. From trailblazing entrepreneurs to visionary leaders and actors, these women inspire change, challenge norms, and shape the future. Let's celebrate their legacy and the profound impact they continue to make across diverse fields and industries.
Savitri Jindal - Chairperson of O.P. Jindal Group
Savitri Jindal, born into a Hindu family in Tinsukia, Assam, entered matrimony with Om Prakash Jindal, the founder of the Jindal Group, a prominent steel and power company, during the 1970s. She served as a minister in the Haryana government and represented the Hisar district in the Haryana Vidhan Sabha (legislative assembly). Following the unfortunate demise of her husband, O.P. Jindal, in a helicopter accident in 2005, she assumed the role of chairwoman. Under her leadership, the company witnessed a remarkable increase in revenue, quadrupling its previous figures.
Kiran Mazumdar Shaw - Executive Chairperson & Founder of Biocon Limited
Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, an Indian tycoon and billionaire, is renowned for her entrepreneurial prowess as the Managing Director and Chairwoman of Biocon Limited, headquartered in Bangalore. Born into a Gujarati family on March 23, 1953, in Bangalore, Karnataka, Mazumdar Shaw initially aimed to continue her father's legacy. She earned a master's degree in brewing from the University of Ballarat in Melbourne in 1975, following a bachelor's degree in zoology from Bangalore University in 1973.
Alina Khan - Founder of Daily Trip Café (DTC) & Begum Rasoi
Alina, a former fashionista and DJ turned entrepreneur, launched DTC and Begum Rasoi post-pandemic and is now aiming for nationwide expansion. Nestled in Oshiwara, Mumbai, Begum Rasoi serves authentic Mughlai cuisine. DTC is not just a café but a confluence pot of culture, where Adrak Chai and coffee are served alongside a variety of snacks. Alina's achievement is the story of a woman who dares to dream.
Falguni Sanjay Nayar - Founder & CEO of Nykaa
Falguni Sanjay Nayar, CEO of Nykaa, founded the company, formerly FSN E-Commerce Ventures, based on her initials. Raised in a Gujarati family in Mumbai, she drew inspiration from her father's business acumen in managing a bearings company.
Born on February 19, 1963, Nayar's upbringing instilled a deep appreciation for commerce. She earned a Bachelor's in Commerce from Sydenham College of Commerce and Economics and pursued a Master's at the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad. Nayar's journey reflects her entrepreneurial spirit, driving her to establish Nykaa as a leading beauty and lifestyle retailer in India.
Roshni Nadar Malhotra - Chairperson of HCL Technologies
Roshni Nadar Malhotra hails from Delhi, where she was brought up and educated at Vasant Valley School. Pursuing her passion for communication, she obtained a degree from Northwestern University, focusing on radio, television, and film. Subsequently, she pursued her MBA at Kellogg School of Management. Joining HCL Tech, a global IT consulting and services company based in India, she assumed the role of chairman, playing a pivotal role in enhancing the HCL Group's brand identity and contributing significantly to its development.
Vani kola - MD at Kalaari Capital
Vani Kola, aged 51, is renowned in the entrepreneurial and investor circles as the founder of Kalaari Capital, standing out as one of India's most active and successful venture capitalists. Having thrived as an entrepreneur in Silicon Valley, she gravitates towards first-time entrepreneurs, guiding them to establish robust, globally scalable companies. With a remarkable track record, she's earned a reputation for identifying and nurturing exceptional talent. Her focus lies in fostering technology companies in India, with Kalaari Capital backing over 50 startups spanning e-commerce, mobile services, education, and healthcare. Notable investments include Snapdeal, Myntra, VIA, Urban Ladder, and Power2SME. Vani is also a sought-after speaker at esteemed entrepreneurial forums such as TiE, TED, DLD, and INK. On a personal note, she is married to Srini and is a passionate adventure hiker, dog enthusiast, and meditation practitioner, holding a Master's Degree in Electrical Engineering Technologies/Technicians from Arizona State University.
Advertisement
Tanvi Bhurke - Founder of Tales of Diamond
Tanvi Bhurke, the esteemed founder of a celebrated diamond jewellery brand, epitomizes the fusion of artistry and entrepreneurship. Her creations exude a timeless allure, reflecting her unwavering commitment to excellence. Bhurke's influence extends far beyond the realm of fashion. It's a celebration of femininity and empowerment, inspiring women to embrace their inner radiance and shine brightly in a world of limitless possibilities.
Dipali Padia - President of Neokred - Alliance & Partnership
Dipali Padia, President of Banking Alliances & Partnerships at Neokred Technologies, leads the company in democratizing payment and customer data through "Beyond Banking as a service" fintech solutions. With a bachelor's degree in commerce from Calcutta University and an NSE certification in financial markets, she brings over 12 years of diverse industry experience. Instrumental in forging partnerships with Equitas Bank, Axis Bank, Yes Bank, and others, Dipali excels in customer analysis, relationship management, and business negotiation.
Sharadhi Ravindra - AGM - Marketing, Ulipsu
Embarking on her career, Sharadhi Ravindra found herself among a handful of women in the company within the education industry. Despite the demanding need for extensive travel to train students and teachers, she never hesitated. Sharadhi explored diverse roles at Ulipsu, spanning training, accompanying sales teams on their journeys, overseeing HR management, and crafting marketing materials. Continuously challenging herself, she expanded her skill set beyond her department and led by example throughout her journey in the education and Ulipsu industries. As the spokesperson, Sharadhi Ravindra currently holds the position of AGM -Marketing at Ulipsu.
Mital Sojitra - CEO of Pinturaart
Mital Sojitra, a talented artist from Gujarat, is a beacon of inspiration for aspiring young girls everywhere. From humble beginnings, she discovered her passion for painting and has since mastered various styles, earning accolades including a Guinness World Record. Her vibrant artworks not only captivate but also serve as vehicles for spreading awareness, as seen during the pandemic. Mital's commitment to both her craft and community upliftment truly makes her a remarkable role model.
Dr Bindu Rana - Founder of AntahPrerana - the new age school
Dr. Bindu Rana is an award-winning educationist, author and academic. She has created more than 800 books and 25,000 lesson plans and trained over 10,000 teachers in her three decades in education. Dr Rana is building a new-age school that challenges the traditional norm of rote learning in India. Her school, Antah: Prerana, seeks to create the next generation of job creators rather than mass-produce job seekers. Set in lush green surroundings of Noida, sector 135, the school blends nature, philosophy and mindful practices like yoga with academics, entrepreneurship and life skills.
Sejal Purohit – Founder of Seven Spring
Sejal Purohit, the esteemed founder of Seven Spring Tea, is a pioneer in the realm of premium teas. With a prestigious IHC Women Achiever's Award under her belt, she champions entrepreneurship and Indian goodness. Her expertise, showcased at platforms like the India Tea Forum, underscores her commitment to excellence. Seven Spring's accolades, including Tourism Awards and G20 Summit recognition, affirm its dedication to quality and sustainability, inviting all to embrace wellness with each sip.
Sakshi Chandraakar - Career Branding Coach
Sakshi Chandraakar's inspiring journey is a testament to the resilience and determination within each of us. From facing setbacks to launching her own career branding programs, she embodies the spirit of perseverance. Her mantra, "Rise with Excellence," speaks to the human desire to overcome challenges and strive for greatness. Through her guidance, countless individuals have found empowerment and growth, illustrating the transformative impact of believing in oneself and embracing life's opportunities.
Vaishali Deepak - Actor
Vaishali Deepak, born on 14th June 1998, is a film actress who has worked predominantly in Kannada, Tamil and Telugu movies. Strongly rooted in theatre, her love for acting led her to participate in professional theatre groups, short films and commercial feature films in South Indian regional languages including Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu. She has worked with prominent directors and actors like P Vasudevan, Shivarajkumar, Dhruva Sarja and Chethan Kumar.
Ramneet Kaur Bhasin - Head Public Relations -Parliamentary Office of MP Vikramjit Sahney
As the Head of Corporate Communications at Padma Shri Vikramjit Sahney's Parliamentary office, Ramneet embodies dedication and accomplishment in her journey. Her versatile career, from ABP News to esteemed roles in Meinhardt, ANAND Automotives, and SNC Lavalin, showcases dedication. After a family hiatus, she contributed to Bennett Coleman's Times Foundation, fostering education. In her impactful tenure with ANAND Automotives, she played a vital role in Corporate Communications. Rejoining Meinhardt, she ascended to Vice President, displaying resilience.