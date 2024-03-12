Why BlockDAG?

The keynote outlines BlockDAG’s bold vision to elevate BDAG coins to the echelons of established cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. It delineates BlockDAG's ambitious strategy to achieve an impressive valuation of $600 million by the close of 2024. Moreover, BlockDAG’s keynote underscores its swift ascent into the top 50 cryptocurrency listings upon its official market debut. Currently priced at $0.0015 in the second batch presale, analysts project BlockDAG's prices to soar to $10 between 2025 and 2030, making BDAG an enticing investment prospect for crypto enthusiasts.