In 2017, Ddissha Soares established Esperance Bags, which infuses the fashion industry with magic through its one-of-a-kind, handcrafted bags. Drawing inspiration from the vibrant spirit of Goa and a core belief in promoting positivity, Esperance translates dreams, hopes, and aspirations into everyday accessories.
Soares, a demonstrably creative individual with a prior background in banking, embarked on her entrepreneurial journey in 2012. After exploring a diverse range of ventures, her passion for design ultimately led her to launch Esperance Bags in 2017. Candolim, the heart of Goa's tourism industry, is the brand's home and provides a constant source of inspiration. The lively Goan fashion scene fuels Esperance's focus on creating designs with exceptional craftsmanship.
Advertisement
Soares' story is one of following one's passions. While her banking background provided a strong foundation, her creative spirit yearned for a more expressive outlet. After experimenting with various entrepreneurial ventures, she discovered her true calling in design.
Esperance's success story continues beyond bags. Building on its design expertise and growing brand identity, Esperance expanded its offerings in 2024 to include a captivating line of accessories. From stylish ponchos to eye-catching hairbands, clips, earrings, and more, Esperance is now a one-stop shop for completing any outfit with a touch of Goan flair.
Each piece is crafted to uplift the wearer's spirit and infuse their day with magic. The vibrant colours and unique designs are a constant reminder to embrace dreams and live life to the fullest. The brand's commitment to quality, design innovation, and the essence of Goa positions it as a leading light in Indian fashion. As Esperance expands its reach, one can expect to see even more captivating collections that bring a touch of Goan magic to wardrobes across the country.