Prop Solutions4u Pvt. Ltd., Gaurav Mediratta - Founder
"*Prop Solutions 4u Pvt. Ltd.,* founded in 2016 by visionary *Mr. Gaurav Mediratta,* has rapidly become a beacon in the real estate sector, acclaimed as 'Best Place to Work for 2024' and listed among 'Top 10 Most Sustainable Brands to Watch in 2024' by The Economic Times. Our firm is a testament to innovation, sustainability, and excellence in the property market. Beyond connecting global clients with their dream properties in India's major cities, we're celebrated for an exceptional workplace culture that defies the industry's typical 'hire and fire' ethos.
At Prop Solutions4u Pvt. Ltd., a pleasant work atmosphere that bolsters modesty and productivity while maintaining work-life balance, and a commitment to a joyous, enriching workspace are not just perks but the foundation of our ethos. Our team enjoys competitive salaries, cultural events, team outings, and a vibrant, exciting working environment that promotes organizational and personal growth. Comprehensive training, rewards, health coverage, and personal development opportunities underline our dedication to employee growth and satisfaction. Prop Solutions4u Pvt. Ltd. is where innovation, sustainability, and a supportive workplace come together to reshape the real estate industry."
Indi IT Solutions , Nirwair Singh Deol - Founder & MD
Indi IT Solutions, a renowned organization in custom software and mobile app development, stands out under the leadership of Founder & MD Nirwair Singh Deol. From mobile apps to software development and SEO, it offers a comprehensive suite of IT services. Earning a reputation for delivering top-notch solutions on time, this company has solidified its position as the go-to outsourcing partner for global enterprises. Committed to exceeding the defined limits, they consistently endeavor to exceed the expectations of clients.
With a team of industry-experienced professionals, it always strives to come up with innovative IT solutions by using emerging technologies and trends. Fostering creativity, collaboration, and continuous learning, Indi IT Solutions ensures every team member feels inspired and valued. This company prioritizes a dynamic work environment where talent grows.
Focus on inclusivity, fun at work, and work-life balance make us an employer of choice. Indi IT Solutions believes in empowering its team members to unleash their inner tech wizards and soar to new heights in the realm of technology. Dedicated professionals are not just workers here; they're dreamers, innovators, and trailblazers committed to pushing the boundaries of what's possible. At Indi IT Solutions, excellence is not just a goal—it's a standard.
Virtual Employee, Narinder Singh Mahil - CEO
At the forefront of transforming the global outsourcing industry, Narinder Singh Mahil, CEO, and co-founder of Virtual Employee, has redefined the boundaries of traditional business models. Initially conceived as a disruptor within the outsourcing space, VE under Narinder's stewardship is now pioneering the disruption of the future of work itself.
With an acute understanding of remote work dynamics, he has spearheaded the development of a suite of AI applications and software, revolutionizing workforce management and setting new standards in operational efficiency. These innovations reflect VE's commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology to solve complex business challenges, ensuring they stay ahead in a rapidly evolving landscape.
Narinder's visionary approach has propelled Virtual Employee to impressive global reach, with operations extending across 48 countries and serving over 3500 clients in more than 150 sectors. The company's state-of-the-art 5000+ seater facility in Sector 63, Noida stands as a testament to its commitment to fostering an environment conducive to innovation and excellence.
As VE continues to break new ground, Narinder Mahil's leadership exemplifies how strategic foresight, coupled with a relentless pursuit of innovation, can catalyze significant transformations in the business world, driving Virtual Employee to be at the vanguard of shaping the future of work.
Trackier, Faizan Ayubi - CEO & Co Founder
Designed for brands, affiliate networks, and agencies, Trackier's Affiliate Tracking Platform is a subscription-based SaaS solution that streamlines campaign management, analytics, fraud prevention, and automation. This entirely customizable platform provides a unified dashboard for creating, optimizing, and monitoring campaigns, as well as handling partner management, onboarding, and payment automation. Additionally, Trackier offers an in-house anti-fraud tool with an impressive accuracy rate of 99.9%, protecting the campaigns from fraud and malicious activities.
Payomatix
Success isn't the only thing that makes us happy. It's also about being happy with what we do. When we enjoy our work, success follows naturally." - Albert Schweitzer
At Payomatix, we believe in this idea completely. As we enter 2024, we're not just celebrating our achievements in fintech. We're also celebrating the great teamwork and positive vibes that make us who we are.
Payomatix, every team member is not just an employee; they are integral contributors to our shared success story. We foster an environment that values diversity, creativity, and continuous learning. From comprehensive professional development programs to a supportive leadership team, we prioritize the well-being and growth of our employees.
The privilege of being the best place to work reflects our commitment to creating a workplace where talent thrives, ideas flourish, and each individual feels valued. As we celebrate this recognition, we look forward to the continued journey of making Payomatix an inspiring hub for excellence, innovation, and unparalleled career experiences.
Saartha
For passionate technology enthusiasts seeking a fulfilling career to co-create software, Saartha stands out as the undisputed champion.
Founded by hardcore technology architects, Saartha is a hub of innovation, where every minute is spent cutting software code for complex business problems in the domain of Field Service Management and Low-Code for enterprise customers. Our expansive technology stack spanning, AI to VR, Field Mobility, multiple Geo-spatial technologies and SAP positions us as a "Tech Paradise".
What sets Saartha apart is our non-hierarchical team structure, where titles and management structures are non-existent. Instead, colleagues fluidly change roles, from leading teams to becoming individual contributors pioneering latest tech, fostering a dynamic and collaborative atmosphere. Meritocracy reigns supreme at Saartha, where colleagues are identified for roles based on sheer merit rather than years of experience. We take pride in "Zero" failed implementations of our products, thanks to our culture.
Colleagues are constantly challenged and empowered to excel. With autonomy, decision-making authority, and involvement in meaningful projects, every individual at Saartha experiences a profound sense of ownership and job satisfaction. In 2024, Saartha emerges as the epitome of the ideal workplace, where innovation thrives, and careers flourish.
Mira
Mira, an Integrated Marcom service, invites you to step into the realm of Mira Events, where creativity knows no bounds. Our culture thrives on inclusivity, ensuring that every team member, regardless of their domain, is given the chance to explore and contribute. Positive vibes infuse every aspect of our workplace, fostering an environment where all team members help each other thrive. Under the guidance of our visionary leader, Captain Anand, we chart a course of innovation and excellence, pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the world of events. Together, we create an atmosphere of collaboration and support, where ideas flourish and dreams take flight. Join us in transforming ordinary moments into extraordinary memories. Welcome to Mira Events, where we make thoughts come alive!
CEO Review Magazine & Revopreneur Magazine, Sunny Sehrawat - CEO and Publisher
Sunny Sehrawat is a successful entrepreneur, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), and Publisher of two distinguished global business magazines. He provides both these journals with an incisive prognosis to spur growth while giving invaluable insights for a global readership.
As the CEO of CEO Review Magazine, Sunny Sehrawat manages the top magazine that profiles notable executives, thought leaders and innovative corporate ventures across various sectors. It serves as a reputable platform where individuals who want to stay ahead in industry trends and best practices can gain inspiration and knowledge.
At the same time, in his role as publisher for Revopreneur Magazine, Sehrawat has been able to generate content focused on entrepreneurship, innovation and disruptive business models. Through informed articles and interviews with entrepreneurs who have already made it or are just scaling their companies up from scratch or limited scale investments into million-dollar corporations, Revopreneur Magazine provides aspiring entrepreneurs with relevant information about how they can deal with various challenges while building successful businesses.
Sunny Sehrawat’s stewardship over these two magazines continues to shape global business conversations while promoting knowledge sharing through forward-looking initiatives that inspire both start-up founders and major corporate decision-makers.
Business ERA Magazine & NextCorp Media, Jyoti Thakur - CEO and Publisher
Jyoti Thakur is an active entrepreneur who doubles up as the CEO and Publisher of Business ERA Magazine and NextCorp Media. This has been able to showcase her varied leadership in the publishing and PR sectors. The industry's strategic capabilities have played a major role in her innovative approach that has put both units ahead.
NextCorp Media, a leading PR agency which offers services in media relations, digital media promotion, crisis communication and brand promotion. The company has made a name for itself under Thakur’s guidance by delivering impactful campaigns with real stories that resonate through various sectors.
As an editor in chief at Business ERA Magazine (BEM), Jyoti Thakur selects original articles and thought leadership for its international readership comprising businessmen and women worldwide. Business ERA Magazine has become a trusted source of information about trends within industries, successful companies or case studies while providing useful insights about what it takes to successfully build global enterprises. These positions make her one of those exceptional individuals whose abilities to engineer change across the entire corporate world through innovation in publishing or PR.
Watch Your Health, Ratheesh Nair - Founder & Director
accolade reflects our unwavering commitment to fostering a positive and supportive work
environment that prioritizes the well-being and success of our employees.
At “Watchyourhealth”, we believe that our greatest asset is our people. We have cultivated
a culture of inclusivity, respect, and collaboration, where every team member feels valued
and empowered to thrive. Our comprehensive wellness programs, flexible work
arrangements, and continuous learning opportunities are designed to enhance both
professional growth and personal well-being. We have regular various employee
engagement initiative such as monthly and quarterly Town Halls, Gaming and recreational
sessions, International travel rewards, all aimed at maintaining high levels of motivation
within the team.
Moreover, we celebrate diversity and encourage innovation, creating a dynamic workplace
that inspires creativity and excellence. Our commitment to work-life balance ensures that
Our employees can maintain a healthy lifestyle while achieving their career aspirations.
This recognition as the “Best Place to Work” validates our efforts and motivates us to
continue our journey of excellence. We are proud of our dedicated team and look forward
to shaping a brighter future together at “Watchyourhealth”.