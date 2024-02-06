What sets Singh apart is not just the impact of his work, but the manner in which he achieves it. His venture into telehealth, marked by a successful pilot project he personally developed, showcases a bold and innovative approach to addressing healthcare challenges, particularly in remote and disaster-stricken areas. This initiative is a prime example of how technology can transcend traditional barriers to health services, offering a glimpse into the future of medical care.

Singh's philosophy extends beyond his technological achievements. His commitment to mentorship, open-source sharing of his technology, and active participation in peer reviews and conference talks—often without any compensation—highlights a dedication to the broader community and the advancement of healthcare technology as a whole. It's this holistic contribution that the Times Power Icons Award seeks to honor, recognizing not just the achievements but the character and influence of its recipients.

During a recent conversation, Singh shared insights into his motivations, citing philanthropy as a driving force behind his endeavors. Inspired by global leaders like Bill Gates, he discovered the profound satisfaction that comes from making a tangible difference in people's lives. "The real happiness on people's faces gives you the most and long-lasting satisfaction," Singh remarked, emphasizing that success and recognition are merely by-products of a commitment to positive change.

I wanted to present a complete picture so did not wanted to miss the who thought. He says, “I used to think why would someone do philanthropy, isn’t that a waste of own time? I mean, I know it helps others, but how do you justify the fact that you could have done for your own career if you would have not done philanthropy for that time. Time is of value. But after getting inspired from some the big leaders like Bill gates, I tried myself and I learned that, it is not the money, not the position and not the praise that gives you satisfaction, but the real happiness on people’s faces gives you the most and long lasting satisfaction and hence the drive to keep moving ahead. Success, praise, and money are mere byproducts. And that is how I grew and I suggest everyone try it at least thrice, and you will never leave it. I mean, you have both inner and out peace at the same time. What more you can ask for?”

As we look forward to the award ceremony in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, it's clear that Deepak Singh's story is more than just a tale of personal achievement. It's a beacon for others in the industry, showing that innovation, coupled with a genuine desire to improve lives, can lead to remarkable outcomes. The Times Power Icons Awards, particularly when bestowed by an institution as venerable as the Times Group, not only celebrate individual accomplishments but also inspire a multitude of others to follow in the footsteps of these leaders.

As I continue to cover these stories, it's my hope to encounter more individuals like Deepak Singh—innovators who not only push the boundaries of what's possible but also do so with a deep sense of responsibility and altruism. Their journeys are not just newsworthy; they are the very fabric of progress, woven into the tapestry of our society, making the world a better place, one breakthrough at a time.