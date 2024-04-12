Finding the next big thing in the ever-evolving crypto market is a treasure hunt. Solana (SOL) has recently been in the limelight thanks to its stunning performance, but other top crypto coins could soon be in the same boat.
In fact, KangaMoon (KANG), Jupiter (JUP), Bonk (BONK), Ethena (ENA), Dogwifhat (WIF), and Core (CORE) may soon shine brighter than Solana. Let’s explore all of these cryptos in greater detail.
1. KangaMoon (KANG)
Aim: To tap into the flourishing Play-to-Earn (P2E) gaming market, which Yahoo Finance claims may reach $885M by 2028. By creating its own P2E game where KANG is the main in-game currency, KangaMoon could dominate this sector.
Main Appeal: Giving back to the community. KangaMoon is now offering free KANG tokens to the most active community members before its official launch. Thus, traders rush to like/comment/share KangaMoon’s social media posts to obtain KANG for free.
Growth Potential: Experts in the crypto field predict a potential 100x surge for KANG once a Tier-1 CEX lists it in Q2 of 2024.
According to market analysts, KangaMoon (KANG) is the best cryptocurrency to buy today, as it could become the next Solana. With KANG, you can purchase in-game items or upgrade your characters in KangaMoon’s upcoming P2E game. Additionally, KangaMoon announced exclusive challenges for KANG holders for extra in-game items or tokens.
One KANG token is worth just $0.0196 as it is in Stage 5 of its presale. Those who bought it early on are enjoying a 290% ROI. Its presale performance has been incredible, raising over $4.5M, and is projected to reach $5M before April 2024 ends. Plus, with 20K community members and 5.8 KANG holders, the hype train for KANG does not appear to stop.
2. Jupiter (JUP)
Aim: Jupiter aims to streamline trades in the DeFi market and replace centralized exchanges.
Main Appeal: This platform stands out due to its unique features, such as Limit Order, Jupiter Swap, and Jupiter DCA.
Growth Potential: Experts in the crypto field predict a potential price jump for the Jupiter crypto to $0.0023 before Q2 of 2024 ends.
Recently, Jupiter (JUP) has been riding a bullish wave. According to CoinMarketCap data, the Jupiter price surged from $0.79 to $1.35 over the last 30 days alone. Its market cap also grew from $1.05B to $1.82B during that period.
Jupiter’s technical analysis also paints a bullish picture. For instance, it has experienced 18/30 (60%) green trading days and ten green technical indicators. As a result, prominent market analysts remain bullish for Jupiter. They claim it is a good crypto to buy as it could also replicate Solana’s growth.
3. Bonk (BONK)
Aim: Bonk hopes to become a community coin in the Web3 space by incorporating NFTs and GameFi elements into its ecosystem.
Main Appeal: Bonk has a fast chance for growth, having already surged by 4,100% in the past year.
Growth Potential: Prominent market analysts predict that the Bonk crypto may reach $0.000037 before the end of Q2 2024.
Bonk (BONK) is another member of the “best coin to invest in” list. Over the past year alone, the Bonk price jumped from $0.00000062 to $0.000023. Its market cap also jumped from $10M to $1.51B in that time.
From a technical analysis perspective, the Bonk crypto may continue this bullish trend. Notably, Bonk is now trading above its 21 and 50-day EMAs. Moreover, 13 technical indicators are showing buy signals at the moment. For all these reasons, experts in the crypto field remain bullish, claiming that Bonk could be the next Solana.
4. Ethena (ENA)
Aim: Ethena aims to provide a stable and sturdy foundation for the cryptocurrency ecosystem’s growth.
Main Appeal: Ethena provides a synthetic dollar protocol collateralized with cryptocurrency instead of fiat currency, unlike all other stablecoins.
Growth Potential: Experts in the crypto field predict Ethena soaring to $1.88 within Q2 of 2024.
Ethena (ENA) is one of the best cryptos to invest in. According to CoinMarketCap data, the Ethena price jumped from $0.63 to $1.26 over the last 30 days alone, and its market cap soared from $855M to $1.79B.
Not only that, but the technical analysis for the Ethena crypto also shows bullish signs. For instance, four technical indicators are flashing green for this token. Because of this, market analysts claim that Ethena is a good crypto to buy in 2024.
5. Dogwifhat (WIF)
Aim: Dogwifhat hopes to become the biggest meme coin on the market.
Main Appeal: A fast appreciation as Dogwifhat continues trading in the green.
Growth Potential: Prominent market analysts predict a potential jump to $0.25 for Dogwifhat before the end of Q2 2024.
Recently, Dogwifhat (WIF) has been on an upward trajectory. As per CoinMarketCap data, the Dogwifhat price surged from $2.26 to $3.95 in the last 30 days alone. Simultaneously, its market cap increased from $2.15B to $3.93B.
From a technical analysis perspective, Dogwifhat’s future also appears bright. For example, 14 technical indicators are showing green at the moment. For all these reasons, experts in the crypto field say that Dogwifhat’s crypto could replicate Solana’s growth.
6. Core (CORE)
Aim: Core aims to create a self-sustaining but community-driven decentralized ecosystem.
Main Appeal: Core is a decentralized, secure and highly scalable blockchain combining PoW and PoS.
Growth Potential: Experts in the crypto field predict that Core will reach a value of $3.94 by Q2 2024.
In the last 30 days, the Core (CORE) crypto has been riding a bullish wave. Notably, the Core price surged from $0.69 to $2.38 then. Simultaneously, its market cap jumped from $616M to $2.09B.
Not only that, the Core crypto technical analysis paints a bullish picture. For instance, there are currently 15 technical indicators in the green for Core. Additionally, it is trading above its 21 and 50-day EMAs. Thus, market analysts claim Core is a good crypto in 2024.
Final Remarks
Despite Solana’s dominance in the crypto market, these six cryptos have demonstrated quite a bit of potential. However, one of them stands out—KangaMoon. With its low market cap of $19.6M, KANG will need far fewer new funds for its price to rise faster. This gives KANG an advantage over Jupiter, Bonk, Ethena, Dogwifhat, and Core.
