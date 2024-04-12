One KANG token is worth just $0.0196 as it is in Stage 5 of its presale. Those who bought it early on are enjoying a 290% ROI. Its presale performance has been incredible, raising over $4.5M, and is projected to reach $5M before April 2024 ends. Plus, with 20K community members and 5.8 KANG holders, the hype train for KANG does not appear to stop.