The Best Auto Hail Dent Repair Services: Detailed Reviews

Anything But Paint PDR Inc. is a famous hail dent removal company in Southern Michigan, USA. The company was founded in 2009 and has earned an excellent reputation as an affordable yet trustworthy service to remove hail dents.

Anything But Paint PDR Inc. is widely recommended to customers by most insurance companies in the US. Hail dent expert Tomas Tyree heads the company. With his 21 years of experience in the country, the company can sort even the most challenging hail dent suffered by vehicles.

The highlight of Anything But Paint PDR Inc. is its mobile service. They offer mobile dent removal services across the following areas.

● Grand Blanc

● Troy

● Ann Arbor

● Brighton MI

From free estimates to a lifetime warranty, many unique features make the company stand out from the rest of the dent repair services in the US.

Features

As mentioned, there are a vast number of features exclusive to Anything But Paint PDR Inc. Some of them are as follows.

PaintLess Dent Removal

Anything But Paint PDR Inc. specialises in paintless dent removal. Paintless dent removal is much different from traditional dent removal. Paintless dent removal works only for vehicles that have not damaged their original paint job.

Through paintless dent removal, the company retains the original paint layer and only repairs the damage caused by hail. This helps the customer to keep the original and authentic paint layer of the vehicle. Having the original paint layer helps prevent the car from compromising on its resale value.

Paintless dent removal is highly inexpensive and long-lasting. It also takes much less time to resolve the damage.

Multiple Services

Anything But Paint PDR Inc. offers a comprehensive range of services to the customer. Although the hail dent repair is the most popular one among them, all the services from the company exhibit high quality and longevity.

Some of the most popular services available at the company are as follows.

● Hail damage

● Large and minor dent removal

● Crease removal

● Door ding repair

Free Quote Service

Anything But Paint PDR Inc. offers its customers an impressive free quote service. The customers can get a free estimated quote on their damaged vehicle without having to take it to the company in person.

The customer only has to click a picture of the vehicle with the damage and text it to the company. The company's text option or contact number is available on the official website of Anything But Paint PDR Inc.

Within a reasonable time of texting the image, the experts at the company analyse the damage and provide a free quote to resolve the damage. The quote is not binding on the customer, so they can choose to avail of the company's service or not.

Pros

● Repairs all models and makes of vehicles

● Resolves small and large hail dents and damages

● Mobile service available across selected regions

● Lifetime warranty for dent repair services

● Best value deals available

● Handles insurance claims for hail damages

2. StormWise Auto Body Shop

StormWise is a family-owned hail dent repair business based in the USA. The company primarily focuses on paintless dent repair jobs. They are trendy across the US for hail damage repair services.

The company is noted mainly for its fair prices and free quote offers. StormWise holds over twenty years of experience in paintless dent repair. They primarily serve in and around Colorado, US.

Although the company was established in 2012, the business owner has over two decades of experience in the industry. Customers of StormWise rave about the excellent customer service they receive from the company.

StormWise assists clients in assessing the damage to the final delivery of the vehicle. The highlight feature of StormWise is that they provide service to all models and makes of vehicles, including luxury cars.

Usually, most hail dent repair services won’t accept luxury cars for servicing. But StormWise offers high-quality dent repair services for premium cars like Land Rover and Tesla.

StormWise Auto Body Shop's service is available across the following cities.

● Denver

● Austin

● Colorado Springs

● Arvada

● Littleton

● Texas

● Dallas

● Fort Worth

● Kansas City

The significant services available at StormWise Auto Body Shop are as follows.

● Auto hail repair

● Bumper dent repair

● Collision repair

● Paint Repair

● Paintless dent repair

Features

Several notable features of StormWise Auto Body Shop are as follows.

Insurance Claim Handling

StormWise handles the insurance claims of any auto hail dent repair. The client only needs to provide the details regarding the insurance, and the company takes it from there.

Free Valet Service

The complimentary valet service from StormWise is helpful for people in no position to take a damaged car to the repair centre. On request, a representative of StormWise reaches the client and collects the vehicle from them. After the completion of the repairs, the valet will deliver the car safely back to the client.

3. American Dent Specialists

American Dent Specialists is a hail dent repair specialist in Houston, USA. As their name suggests, they primarily focus on repairing and removing dents from vehicles.

The company does paintless dent removal instead of conducting a full-body auto shop. The highlight of the dent removal service from American Dent Specialist is that they finish almost all of their projects within just hours. So, the customers need not wait days to get their vehicle back on track.

American Dent Specialists does not remove the original paint coating of the vehicle. So, the company's dent removal and repair do not affect the vehicle's resale value.

Regarding hail damages, the company takes up the claim responsibility for the vehicle and enables the customer to remain worry-free. American Dent Specialists collaborates closely with many leading insurance providers in the country. So, the company does all the insurance paperwork with utmost accuracy and efficiency.

American Dent Specialists’ hail dent removal service is available in the following areas.

● Houston

● Clear Lake

● Cypress

● Huntsville

● Jersey Village

● Magnolia

● Pearland

● The Woodlands, etc.

As mentioned, the company focuses primarily on hail dent removal. But many other services are also available at the company at affordable rates. Some of them are as follows.

● PDR dent repair

● Door ding repair

● Mobile dent repair

● Hail damage repair

● Car detailing

● Ceramic coating

● Collision repair

Pros

The pros of availing the service of American Dent Specialists are as follows.

● Certified team of hail repair specialists

● Not the traditional auto body repair

● High-quality repairs

● Quick delivery time

● No use of fillers

● Paintless dent repair

● Free quote

● Handles insurance claims

4. The Dent Company

The Dent Company is one of the expert teams in the USA, specialising in hail dent removal. The company offers concise repair services to vehicle owners. Currently, the company is based in Denver, USA.

The Dent Company offers paintless dent removal for vehicles with hail damage. Paintless dent removal helps the car to retain as much original paint as possible. The company keeps high standards in all their projects.

The primary services available from The Dent Company are as follows.

● Auto hail repair

● Paintless dent repair

● Auto body shop repair

● Small dent repair

● Door ding repair

● Dealership complete auto hail repair

● Dent removal

The company currently has a presence across four different cities in the USA. They are as follows.

● Denver

● Arkansas

● Missouri

● Texas

Pros

There are many notable pros to the service from The Dent Company. Some of them are as follows.

● Lifetime warranty on all services

● High-standard customer service

● Services are available at four different locations

● Active social media presence

● Options to schedule appointments with the company experts

5. US Hail Repair

Founded in 1992, US Hail Repair is a famous dent removal company based in Texas. The company is renowned for its paintless dent removal jobs. They follow a standard dent removal methodology. Their previous work has helped the company to build an excellent reputation.

US Hail Repair is renowned nationwide for its comprehensive hail damage repair services. The company currently employs over 200 skilled technicians.

The company's highlight is that they handle all models and makes of vehicles from any brand. They even cater to clients who own luxury cars. Some vehicle brands that US Hail Repair deals with daily are as follows.

● Chevrolet

● Nissan

● Ford

● Mercedes Benz

● Toyota

● Honda

● Lexus

● BMW

The company offers a good range of services to its customers. The most popular services from US Hail Repair are as follows.

● Hail damage

● Paintless dent removal

● Automotive glass repair

● Aluminum repair

● Toyota dent repair

● Fleet and dealership hail repair

Pros

The advantages of availing service from US Hail Repair are as follows.

● Easy contact process

● Quick response time

● Service is available at multiple locations

● Pick-up of the vehicle can be scheduled

● Collaborates with numerous collision repair centres throughout the country

The Best Auto Hail Dent Repair Services: Buying Guide

You need to look for several important features while choosing an auto hail dent repair service for your vehicle. These features can make or break your dent repair service experience.

Some of those features are mentioned in detail below.

1. Paintless Dent Repair

Paintless dent repair is one of the best options to repair hail damage. So, checking whether the service provider offers a paintless dent removal service is essential. Paintless dent removal helps to retain the original paint job of a vehicle.

Paintless dent removal works only if the original paint is not severely scratched or damaged. The best auto hail dent repair service should assess the extent of the hail dent and damage before deciding on the dent removal process.

Paintless dent removal is relatively less expensive for the customer. It can also be done relatively quickly than traditional dent removal. Paintless dent removal uses no chemicals, so it is environmentally friendly.

2. Prior Experience

Ample repair experience is a must-have for any auto hail dent removal service. A proven track record helps the customer understand what the company offers. Along with experience, the customer must check whether the technicians are qualified enough to remove dents.

3. Lifetime Warranty

A lifetime warranty is an unavoidable feature to look for while hiring an auto hail dent repair service. If done correctly, a repaired dent would not appear back again in the future. So, a lifetime warranty is a bare minimum for dent removal. So, if a hail dent repair centre does not offer a lifetime warranty, they offer only low-quality work.

4. Insurance Claim

It is always advantageous if your auto hail dent repair service takes care of your hail damage insurance claims. Insurance claims can be highly stressful. A reputed dent repair service centre can provide the customer with the best assistance in handling the insurance claim.

5. Repair Timeline

It is essential to hire an auto hail dent repair service that can provide the quickest service possible. Especially in the winter, when hailstorms are common, fast service can be a blessing. Many service centres put customers on long waiting lists due to insufficient staff. It is crucial to rule out the possibility of this from your choice of service centre.

6. Prior Estimate

Vehicle repairs can be expensive. Scammers can charge more money to the customers after finishing the repair work. So, hiring an auto hail dent removal company that can provide a prior estimate to the customer is crucial. An estimate beforehand helps the customer understand the repair's expected cost. This also allows the customer to not pay unreasonable money after finishing the repair.

Final Word

Hail loss claims have risen in the USA in recent years. Most US citizens have likely faced hail dents and damage on their vehicles. A reputed hail dent repair and removal service can assist the locals in such situations. Many service providers help vehicle owners fix hail dent damage using the paintless dent removal process. Reputed US companies like Anything But Paint PDR Inc. lead in the category currently.

FAQs

1. Is it possible to fix a dent if the original paint is damaged?

It is possible to fix a dent if the original paint is damaged. If the damage to the original paint is mild, the repair will be small-scale only. But if it is more than a simple scratch on the original paint, the vehicle may have to undergo a full-body auto shop.

2. Is it possible to fix hail dents on bumpers?

The possibility of fixing hail dents on bumpers is relatively low. Because the bumpers of most vehicles are made of hardened plastic. The paintless dent repair process does not work well on plastic. If the bumper is made of the same metal as the vehicle body, then there is a chance of getting the hail dents on it fixed.

3. Which hail dent repair service is the best for hail damage insurance claims?

Anything But Paint PDR Inc. is the best for hail damage insurance claims. The company handle all procedures related to automotive insurance claims. The service provider collaborates with almost all mainstream insurance providers in the country. So, the processing time for hail damage claims is relatively less via Anything But Paint PDR Inc.

4. How much does auto hail dent repair cost?

Auto hail dent repair costs are based on the severity of the damage. Minor repairs may only cost around $100 at reputed companies. But larger dents can cost several thousand dollars, too. Reputable companies like Anything But Paint PDR Inc. mention the cost of the hail dent repair beforehand to avoid any unpleasant surprises to the customers.

5. Can Anything But Paint PDR Inc. fix hail dents on Aluminium?

Anything But Paint ODR Inc. can fix hail dents on Aluminium. Aluminium is relatively thicker. Many service providers may find fixing the dents on Aluminium harder. But at Anything But Paint PDR Inc., the expert technicians fix even severe hail dents on Aluminium.