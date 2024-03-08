In a world where the pursuit of equity and inclusion stands as a paramount goal, visionary women from various sectors are reshaping norms and redefining success. As torchbearers of change, these 10 trailblazers transcend boundaries. With their bold ideas, determination, and groundbreaking achievements, they illuminated paths and have inspired generations to come. On this occasion of International Women's Day, we celebrate the achievements and contributions of these women who are actively shaping a more inclusive and equitable future.
1. Ruhee Chopra Dube, Founder of Eventum Marketing Services
Ruhee Chopra Dube embarked on her entrepreneurial journey in 2014 with the founding of Eventum Marketing Services, driven by her passion for digital innovation. Overcoming hurdles as a first-generation woman entrepreneur, Dube's hands-on leadership propelled Eventum to success, acquiring over 500 clients across a decade.
As COVID-19 disrupted the industry, Dube pivoted, birthing Digital Ruhee—a hub offering digital marketing services, training, and consultancy. Rapidly, Digital Ruhee trained 5000+ individuals and businesses, empowering them for the digital age.
Ruhee’s vision extends beyond business; she aims to leave a lasting impact by equipping the next generation with digital skills. Through Digital Ruhee's educational initiatives, she fosters a legacy of empowerment, ensuring her influence resonates for years to come. Ruhee believes that -' Unstoppable is the best way to describe me". Her story inspires aspiring entrepreneurs and underscores the transformative potential of entrepreneurship.
2. Kalpana Shukla, First Runner-up at Mrs. Universe Pageant 2023
Kalpana Shukla stands as an emblem of resilience and determination, her name synonymous with triumph. Her remarkable journey culminated in a monumental achievement, securing the esteemed first runner-up position at the highly regarded Mrs. Universe Pageant 2023, held on October 8th in Manila, Philippines. Among 91 participants, Kalpana not only clinched the runner-up title but also garnered the prestigious 'Best National Costume Award,' a testament to her historic victory.
Kalpana's path to success was paved with unwavering dedication and tireless commitment. Alongside her dedicated team, she meticulously prepared for the pageant's rigorous challenges, focusing on critical scoring areas. Beyond the superficial glamour, the Mrs. Universe Pageant 2023 demanded participants to address pressing societal issues, notably domestic violence. Kalpana's impactful presentation, titled 'Break the Silence,' resonated deeply with the audience, shedding light on this imperative issue.
As she assumes the role of India's ambassador, her influential contributions on the global stage are eagerly anticipated. Kalpana's triumph signifies not only a personal milestone but also a testament to the unyielding spirit of Indian women, urging all to pursue their aspirations despite adversities. From humble beginnings to international recognition, Kalpana Shukla epitomizes perseverance and elegance, inspiring millions worldwide. As the first runner-up at the Mrs. Universe Pageant 2023, she continues to utilize her platform to champion societal transformation and empowerment, amplifying voices often marginalized.
3. Swati Raj Kapoor, Co-Founder & COO of BRIKitt
Swati Raj Kapoor, Co-Founder & COO of BRIKitt, is a seasoned marketing professional and a strategic leader with a 14+ year experience in creating and managing brand communication. As a leader, she prioritizes the upliftment of others. Whether mentoring emerging professionals or advocating for workplace diversity, her goal is to empower all team members, fostering collective success in personal and professional endeavors. She underscores the importance of continuous learning to stay ahead.
In today's professional world, Swati understands the myriad challenges that come with assuming the role of an entrepreneur. Swati believes in surrounding herself with mentors, advisors, and peers who offer guidance and support, helping her adapt and innovate. She believes that persistence and resilience are key to overcoming obstacles and achieving long-term success. A significant milestone for Swati has been building a team that shares her vision, a challenge she has almost conquered by 99%. She prioritizes the personal and professional growth of her team members, knowing it aligns them with the organization's mission. Swati advocates for prioritizing people's growth, recognizing it as the foundation for organizational success. Swati’s journey is marked by leadership, resilience, innovation, and work-life harmony. She aims to inspire others to pursue entrepreneurial aspirations and make meaningful contributions in their industries.
4. Poonam Sagar, Director of Mushroom World
In the field of nutrition and wellness, Dietitian Poonam Sagar stands tall as a leading woman, an inspiration to many. As a highly experienced dietitian and the Director of Mushroom World, a rapidly expanding group of companies headquartered in Central India, Poonam Sagar has been contributing in shaping the dietary habits and lifestyle of countless individuals, both nationally and internationally.
At the Wheel of an experienced team of dietitians and health counsellors, Poonam Sagar has pioneered various initiatives aimed at promoting healthy eating habits. The notable campaign she has spearheaded since the starting is the "Ghar ka Khana" movement, advocating the consumption of home-cooked meals for optimal health and wellbeing. The team of Poonam Sagar Health and Nutrition promotes the motto of Go Backwards and with this they offer a millet product range inspired by the wholesome diet of our ancestors, promoting longevity and well-being.
Beyond her professional achievements, Poonam Sagar's dedication to her craft and her unwavering commitment to improving the lives of others make her a true inspiration. Her leadership serves as a beacon of hope for those striving to lead healthier, more fulfilling lives. In a world inundated with conflicting dietary advice, Dietitian Poonam Sagar's message resonates loud and clear: prioritize your health, embrace the simplicity of homemade meals with her team of dietitians and health counsellors, and embark on a journey towards lifelong wellbeing.
5. Soniya Wanza, Founder of YouTube channel Yatri Saents
As founder of Yatri Saents YouTube channel, Soniya Wanza embodies spiritual exploration. She crafts original songs, delves into folklores, and advocates holistic well-being. Through her channel, she encourages viewers to embrace their inner journey, fostering a sense of empowerment and self-awareness. With each video, she invites her audience to embark on a voyage of discovery, not only of the world around them but also of the depths of their own souls. Soniya's dedication to authenticity and spiritual growth shines through in every aspect of her work, inspiring others to embark on their own path of enlightenment. Embracing travel as her guiding principle, she finds avenues for personal growth, profound self-discovery, and meaningful connections. Her message resonates: Every woman is beautiful and powerful.
Soniya Wanza is also a luminary fusionist in wellness who seamlessly merges dance and hypnotherapy in her transformative practice. As a fitness instructor, she orchestrates harmonious symphonies of movement and mental rejuvenation, guiding holistic empowerment journeys. Soniya’s virtuosity lies in choreographing not just physical prowess but also profound mental serenity, unlocking innate potential. Her work transcends boundaries, offering a transcendental experience where body, mind, and spirit converge, enriching lives with vitality and inner equilibrium.
6. Pooja Kumar, Founder, 5 to 15 Children Beyond Academics
Pooja Kumar, a Chartered Accountant with a rich corporate background, is a beacon of inspiration in the world of entrepreneurship and community development. Hailing from Kolkata, Pooja draws inspiration from her father and husband as she navigates her path from her tenure at HSBC Bank to spearheading transformative initiatives like SME JOINUP, 5 to 15 Children Beyond Academics, and Rainbow Club.
Graduating from the esteemed Goldman Sachs & ISB's Women 10k program for Woman Entrepreneurship, Pooja's entrepreneurial spirit earned her recognition with the SMX Emerging Entrepreneur Award of the Year. Her commitment to empowering others is evident in her efforts to create vibrant communities for SME owners and now, for children.
Through Rainbow Club, she offers a kaleidoscope of activities, workshops designed to ignite a passion for learning beyond the confines of traditional academia. Pooja’s dedication to fostering an inclusive community is evident in Rainbow Club's rapidly expanding base, which now boasts over 5000 parents.
Pooja's holistic approach to life extends beyond her professional endeavors. An avid fitness enthusiast, she balances her corporate responsibilities with activities like badminton, cycling, yoga, and strength training, reflecting her dedication to both physical and mental well-being.
Pooja's upcoming endeavor includes organizing an Awards and Talent Show event in Pune on April 14th, where parents can nominate their children for recognition.
Join Pooja Kumar on her mission to empower children and create a brighter future for themselves.
7. Dr Archana Linto, Founder of Shadanga-Kerala Ayurveda
Dr Archana Linto, a prominent Ayurvedic physician from Kerala with over 18 years of experience as an Ayurvedic clinician, realized the need for authentic & standardized Ayurvedic Clinical and wellness services centres after shifting to Delhi NCR, 12 years ago. She noted that the demand for Ayurvedic services and Panchakarma treatments is more but supply was limited, and credibility was a matter of concern for patients. She realized that the number of Ayurvedic clinics and OPD-based Panchakarma centres were few at that time and there was no standardized approach for the Ayurvedic procedures and technological intervention was very minimal. In 2019, she started the company Shadanga Ayurveda Pvt Ltd as a solution for this with the vision of making Ayurveda services (Clinical and Wellness) accessible to everyone, through its simplified business model and chain of Ayurveda Clinics, Panchakarma Treatment Centre’s, Wellness Centres and Ayurvedic Retreats.
Dr. Archana is a BAMS graduate from Govt. Ayurvedic Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, and has dedicated her time and clinical practice to the standardization of Panchakarma protocols which is the deeper healing & clinical cleansing system in Ayurveda and disseminating this knowledge to the younger generation of Ayurvedic Doctors through training programs of Shadanga Ayurvedic Gurukul. At present, Shadanga has been delivering its services at Delhi-NCR, Gurgaon, Goa, Haryana & Kerala through its direct & franchise centres with a wide range of specialized Ayurvedic treatments, Kerala Panchakarma services, Ayurvedic wellness programs, and Ayurvedic educational programs.
8. Eitu Vij Chopra, Founder Karmic Therapy By Eitu, Cofounder iCONGO RKGF Mission in partnership with UN
Eitu Vij Chopra’s journey as a teacher, mentor, and coach has been profoundly enriching, marked by a continuous process of unlearning, relearning, and learning. She believes that diverse perspectives and encounters with different individuals add richness and wisdom to life. As a teacher and fundraiser, she was told by students and colleagues that her work was akin to therapy. Eitu has always focused on supporting individuals to thrive in emotional agility and embrace their flaws.
Eitu emphasizes the importance of empathy and awareness in the mental health arena, encouraging individuals to consistently strive for tools to shine through their challenges. She believes that it is okay to not be okay. Eitu’s journey as a mental-wellness and mindset/NLP coach has been inspiring, learning and humbling. It is also her firm belief that a healed individual has the potential to positively impact society at large.
As the Co-founder at iCONGO and Rex Karmaveer Global Fellowship and Karmaveer Chakra Awards in partnership with UN, Eitu is deeply committed to fostering recognition, momentum, ideas and inspiration across all age groups, spanning from 7 to 75, on a global scale. Her mission revolves around learning and giving in the learning space, aiming to inspire communities. It's a commitment to cultivating a fair and compassionate world where the ability to learn continuously is valued, and individuals aspire to become PASSIOPRENEURs.
9. Dimple Mittal, Business Head- American Academy of financial management ( AAFM India)
In the ever-evolving landscape of financial education, Dimple Mittal, the dynamic business leader at AAFM India, emerges as a trailblazer in leadership and innovation. Boasting an impressive 17-years industry journey, she has contributed to organization unprecedented success but has also left an enduring mark on the financial education panorama.
Dimple's odyssey is defined by an unwavering pursuit of excellence and a commitment to shaping the future of finance professionals by emphasizing on upskilling as a necessity and not a choice. Joining AAFM India in 2012, she harbored a vision of propelling AAFM India to the pinnacle of financial education, a dream she has adeptly translated into reality. During her tenure, the organization has grown 10X both vertically and horizontally, evolving from a single office entity to a financial education powerhouse with multiple offices and a vast network of franchise partners across India. Her strategic acumen and leadership finesse have cultivated a dedicated team of 60 professionals and a robust network of 150+ business associates.
Recently, recognized by TV9 Network, AAFM India received the Best BFSI Global Certification and Education Leader Award, a moment of pride for us. AAFM’s impact extends to training over 1 lac+ finance professionals across top 100 BFSI corporates in India including SBI, BOB, HDFC, ICICI, ABSL MF and many. Breaking away the conventional traditional AAFM India under the leadership of Dimple became the only knowledge body to offer Wealth Convention for finance professionals across 4 zones of India.
10. Ranjita Kundu, Director of House of Amber
In the world of event design, one name shines brightly, illuminating the path with innovation, dynamism, and boundless creativity - Ranjita Kundu, the visionary force behind House of Amber. With a mantra of "imagine no box," she infuses each project with boundless creativity. Ranjita's journey, marked by a passion for architecture and design, is enriched by her industry experience. Her background, and experience within the design fraternity, has honed not only her creative prowess, but also her understanding of the industry's intricate dynamics. Drawing inspiration from revolutionary minds, she redefines the event landscape in the Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) realm.
What sets Ranjita apart is her innate ability to foster connections and foster unconventional ideas. Her dynamic personality, coupled with exceptional communication skills, ensures that every interaction with her is an enriching and unforgettable experience. Whether it's conceptualising a themed event or orchestrating a product launch, Ranjita infuses each endeavour with a touch of magic, leaving an indelible mark on all who partake. As Ranjita Kundu continues to push the boundaries of creativity and innovation, House of Amber stands as a testament to her unwavering dedication to celebrating design in all its glory. In a world where conformity reigns, she remains a beacon of inspiration, reminding us all that with imagination, there truly is no limit to what we can achieve.
The remarkable achievements of these ten trailblazing women stand as beacons of hope and inspiration. From redefining entrepreneurship to advocating for holistic well-being, each woman has left an indelible mark on her respective field, inspiring generations to come. As we reflect on their journeys, it becomes clear that their impact extends far beyond their individual endeavors, sparking a collective movement towards a more inclusive future for all. Their stories remind us that through resilience, innovation, and collective action, we can build a future where everyone has the opportunity to thrive and succeed.