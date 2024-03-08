Swati Raj Kapoor, Co-Founder & COO of BRIKitt, is a seasoned marketing professional and a strategic leader with a 14+ year experience in creating and managing brand communication. As a leader, she prioritizes the upliftment of others. Whether mentoring emerging professionals or advocating for workplace diversity, her goal is to empower all team members, fostering collective success in personal and professional endeavors. She underscores the importance of continuous learning to stay ahead.

In today's professional world, Swati understands the myriad challenges that come with assuming the role of an entrepreneur. Swati believes in surrounding herself with mentors, advisors, and peers who offer guidance and support, helping her adapt and innovate. She believes that persistence and resilience are key to overcoming obstacles and achieving long-term success. A significant milestone for Swati has been building a team that shares her vision, a challenge she has almost conquered by 99%. She prioritizes the personal and professional growth of her team members, knowing it aligns them with the organization's mission. Swati advocates for prioritizing people's growth, recognizing it as the foundation for organizational success. Swati’s journey is marked by leadership, resilience, innovation, and work-life harmony. She aims to inspire others to pursue entrepreneurial aspirations and make meaningful contributions in their industries.

To know more, please visit - https://brikitt.com/

4. Poonam Sagar, Director of Mushroom World