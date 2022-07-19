'As Digital Transformation Accelerates, ACI Infotech Is Poised To Take The Lead': CEO Of ACI Infotech

ACI Infotech (ACI) is a new-age Global Technology Services & Products company specializing in delivering Business-driven Technology Solutions that empower its clients to streamline & run their businesses efficiently.



We recently interviewed Jagannadh Kanumuri, President & CEO of ACI Infotech, and interacted with him about the tech industry and his plans for the future.



1. Please tell us about ACI Infotech



ACI Infotech, founded in 2006, harnesses the power to develop & deliver Technology & Industry Solutions that enable clients to accelerate their digital transformation journeys and become more agile, data-driven, and digitally ready. Headquartered in Piscataway, NJ, We have our footprints across five continents with major delivery and innovation centres in the US, India, Budapest, Canada, and Mexico.



We cater to a worldwide client base that includes Fortune 500 companies in various sectors like Financial Services, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive, Semiconductors, Utilities, the Public sector, Retail, Telecom & Media, E-commerce & Logistics, and Hi-Tech & Higher Education.



2. Please give a brief about the services that you offer and a description of your business model



Our digital competence helps organizations design, construct, and run digital business solutions by combining digital strategy, experience design, deep industry knowledge, and technical expertise.



The core services offered by ACI Infotech include IT Strategy, Digital Core - Enterprise Applications, CRM, Customer Experience, User Experience & Design, Intelligent Automation, AI, Big Data & Analytics, Application Modernization, Quality Engineering, Cloud Transformation & DevSecOps, and IoT & Cybersecurity. Aligned with my vision, the company also provides end-to-end services to support cloud-based processes, including various private, public, and hybrid cloud options.



3. In today's fast-growing digital economy, what makes ACI Infotech stand out from premier league IT players like Accenture and Cognizant, to name a few?



In an increasingly globalized environment, incorporating innovation into the organizational DNA is a competitive differentiator and the foundation of ACI Infotech's value creation. As digital transformation accelerates, ACI Infotech is poised to take the lead. Our company cultivates an employee-centric culture focused on people goals like employee well-being and resilience while also focusing on our customers and partners, meeting their demands, and establishing long-term mutual relationships that go beyond the product or service.

We focus on some critical aspects to stay at the forefront:

• Leverage innovation pods to get the best out of ideas and deliver projects that clients appreciate.

• Incorporate the IMS methodology and Drive client transformation projects with speed and agility

• Leverage concept and engagement kits and make optimum use of Robust Cloud-Native API Microservices Frameworks, resulting in faster time-to-market in the digital age.

4. Data and customer experience are driving the needs of most global businesses today. How does ACI Infotech create a difference in this space?

With deep data expertise and partnerships with the world's leading technology solution providers, our company helps our clients become insights-driven organizations and scale to their most ambitious business goals.



Decision Intelligence is yet another source of differentiation and survival. We are leveraging AI Engineering, where multiple efforts in the AI world work together to operationalize machine learning (ML) and other tools and techniques to solve complex problems.



Regarding Customer Experience, the organization works closely with CX leaders to drive customer loyalty, deliver business results, and justify a more significant investment in CX.



5. What is ACI Infotech's stance on developing risk-based cybersecurity programs to support business agility and resilience for businesses of all sizes?



ACI Infotech's cyber security programs help companies to identify, evaluate, and prioritize threats. Our risk-based cyber security program assists organizations of all sizes in incorporating cyber resilience into their overall IT strategy. This enables organizations to mitigate the impacts of these attacks and recover from adverse cyber events. Further, our cyber resilience strategy helps organizations reduce risk, financial impact, and reputational damage.

These cyber security initiatives are quick to implement, dependable, easy to monitor, and offer a secure environment, allowing speed to detection and recovery. We not only safeguard organizations against cyber threats but also help them provide business continuity and recovery in the event of a disruption.



6. What are your latest offerings and plans for 2022?



ACI Infotech, true to its mission, aspires to assist businesses in navigating the shift to imagine and build the new digital economy. In our journey ahead, the latest offerings and plans include enabling metaverse & blockchain/DLT, improving agility at Scale/Agile Pods, utilizing platforms & technologies, enabling change management & workforce transformation, optimizing MarTech & integrated marketing, implementing co-innovation and accelerated solution frameworks, offering managed Multi-Cloud/Hybrid Cloud services, building digital trust, ensure security risk management, improving cyber resilience and offering Customer Experience (CX) consulting.

