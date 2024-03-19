Holi, India's vibrant festival of colors, explodes onto the scene each year with people playfully throwing colored powder at each other. Beyond the joyous chaos lies another delightful tradition – Holi delicacies. Holi delicacies go beyond just filling your stomach. The food made on the occasion of Holi has so many different flavors that make you appreciate the festival more.
Sweet Treats
Gujiya: Gujiya is probably the most popular Holi sweet and for a good reason! These crescent-shaped, golden, and fried to perfection, are filled with sweetness. As you take a bite, the crunchy exterior gives way to a taste of nuts, dried fruits, and a creamy milk confection known as khoya. Bathed in sugar syrup, it's clear why they're a crowd favorite! These delights are seriously addictive.
Malpua: If you’re a sweet lover, you should definitely miss out on Malpua, a popular North Indian treat enjoyed during Holi. These fluffy pancakes are filled with sweetness, soaking in a creamy, cardamom-flavored milk pudding called rabdi. The perfect reward after a fun color fight, Malpua will satisfy your sweet tooth and give you the energy to keep celebrating Holi!
Barfi: Barfi are little squares of sweet made with milk that's been cooked down slowly. It's like creamy fudge, but not too sticky. Barfis come in different shapes and flavors. They're mostly packed with nuts and dried fruits for a delightful texture. There are chocolate Barfis that are definitely worth trying. It is a delight to have them while sitting with your loved ones.
Gulgule: These tiny treats are tiny fried dough balls that are soft from the outside and filled with a yummy mixture of chopped nuts and dried fruits. To finish it off, each Gulgule gets a dunk in sweet sugar syrup. They're small and easy to grab, so you can keep celebrating without slowing down.
Savory Snacks
Namak Pare: Don't underestimate these simple squares of deep-fried dough! Flavored with a hint of salt and caraway seeds (Shahi Jeera), they're surprisingly addictive and the perfect bite-sized snack to keep the celebration going. They are tiny flavor bombs that keep participants coming back for more.
Masala Mathri: Holi doesn’t seem to be complete without the presence of Masala Mathri. They’re tiny fried puffs with a blend of warm spices. They have masala fillings which make them more enjoyable. It is a treat to have them while sipping on a cup of tea. This flavorful mixture typically includes spices like cumin, coriander, chili powder, and sometimes even a touch of fenugreek leaves. Unlike most sweets, Masala Mathri can be made ahead of time and stored for a while.
Pakoras: You haven't experienced Holi until you've had these delicious Pakoras. These little crispy fried treats are like tiny flavor bombs. The outside is light and crunchy, made from a chickpea flour batter that's simply seasoned with some yummy spices. These pakoras can be stuffed with all sorts of veggie fillings, like potatoes, onions, or cauliflower. They're super easy to prepare and can make a quick batch in no time.
Dahi Bhalla: Holi can get hot and sweaty quickly. Dahi Bhalla is your best friend during all that fun. These tasty lentil balls, called Bhalla, are a little soft on the outside and melt-in-your-mouth on the inside. They get all soft and yummy after soaking up in creamy yogurt, like little flavor sponges. Each bite is a party in your mouth with sweet and tangy sauce mixed in – perfect for cooling you down between color throws and keeping you in the mood for celebration.
Delicious Drinks
Thandai: Thanda is a drink that can be never forgotten on the occasion of Holi. The trend of drinking a cold glass of Thandai has been a part of our culture. It is a drink made of milk, almonds, cashews, fennel seeds, rose water, and a pinch of saffron if you want to. Thandai is believed to be the oldest drink in India, if not in the whole world. A variant of Thandai mixed with Bhang (cannabis), was first offered to Lord Shiva and is also popular during Mahashivratri. It is meant to be served icy cold in order to keep you cool and carry on celebrating Holi.
Lassi: Lassi is a drink made of yogurt and sugar. It is one of the easiest drinks to make on the occasion of Holi. All you have to do is blend some yogurt with a little water and some sugar for sweetness. If you want to change the way it tastes, you can skip sugar and add a pinch of salt for a salty taste. Lassi can be changed according to your tastes and preferences.
Holi is all about the vibrant colors and the joy of sharing tasty delicacies with your loved ones. Why not try to discover your new favorite cuisines and create some long-lasting memories this Holi?