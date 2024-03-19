Delicious Drinks



Thandai: Thanda is a drink that can be never forgotten on the occasion of Holi. The trend of drinking a cold glass of Thandai has been a part of our culture. It is a drink made of milk, almonds, cashews, fennel seeds, rose water, and a pinch of saffron if you want to. Thandai is believed to be the oldest drink in India, if not in the whole world. A variant of Thandai mixed with Bhang (cannabis), was first offered to Lord Shiva and is also popular during Mahashivratri. It is meant to be served icy cold in order to keep you cool and carry on celebrating Holi.