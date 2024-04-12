If you want to take blessings of Maa Kali, Dakshineswar Kali Temple is a perfect destination. In the early morning, you will see colourful processions held in several locations and devotees flocking to the historically significant Dakshineswar Temple and the Kali temple at Kalighat to perform puja and ask for blessings for a joyful and prosperous "Poila Baisakh," or Bengali new year.