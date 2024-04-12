Poila Baisakh also known as Pohela Boishakh or Mesha Sankranti is almost on the door and with the arrival the happiest people would be the Bengali communities as the festival is marked as their new year or Nava Varsha.
The festival will be celebrated all over India among the Bengali communities on 15 April 2024. This is one of the most important festivals for the people of West Bengal and Bangladesh. The word Poila or Pohela means first and Baisakh is the first spring month in the Bengali calendar.
The festival marks the beginning of spring with peace, prosperity, health and wealth. As, the festival is falling on Monday, anyone who is planning a trip over the weekend can enjoy a beautiful ride of culture with a flavor of Bengali cuisine.
You can plan a trip to Kolkata to get a different vision of Bengali culture. So, here is a list of places to visit in and around Kolkata in Poila Baisakh.
Kolkata
Kolkata the city of joy is a beautiful city to capture the charms of Bengali culture and tradition. There are several places in Kolkata to visit which will make your trip to remember.
For connectivity, travel and tourism in Kolkata, Howrah Junction railway station is the main and biggest train station. As for flights, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport serves the major flights from Kolkata.
Park Street
Park Street has a total vibe in Kolkata. During Poila Baisakh, this energetic part of Kolkata comes to life with street performances, bright decorations, and mouthwatering food vendors.
There will be several events and programs hosted in the street to make the festival more colorful.
Chandra Bindoo Band is all set to make your day.
Anyone who is planning to go there can celebrate Poila Baisakh at Park Street as the Chandra Bindoo Band will be present there at Park Street Social to celebrate Poila Baisakh.
You will Experience the excitement and music of this legendary band that brings to the celebrations with their heartfelt songs and lively rhythms. This year, book your ticket for Kolkata and enjoy this amazing experience.
Also, you can book your tickets on @insider.in@socialoffline to enjoy the moments on 15 April from 9 pm onwards.
Venue: Park Street Social, Russell St Social, BFL Bangur Estate, 1A, next to India’s Hobby Centre Park Street Kolkata.
Dakshineswar Kali Temple
If you want to take blessings of Maa Kali, Dakshineswar Kali Temple is a perfect destination. In the early morning, you will see colourful processions held in several locations and devotees flocking to the historically significant Dakshineswar Temple and the Kali temple at Kalighat to perform puja and ask for blessings for a joyful and prosperous "Poila Baisakh," or Bengali new year.
The Dakshineswar Kali Temple is a revered site of great cultural importance. During Poila Baisakh, a large number of people gather here to offer prayers and receive blessings.
You can also enjoy delicacies like Bhetki Paturi, Bhapa ILish, Daab Chingri, Gandharaj Chicken, Doi Murgi, Mutton Dak Bungalow, Dhokar Dalna with Chutney, Papad, Misti, and Payesh. A few eateries that you can visit nearby are Gorachand restaurant, Utsav restaurant, Wah Punjab, Food Plaza etc.
Address: Dakshineswar Kali Temple, Belur Math, Belur, Howrah West Bengal.
Rabindra Sadan and Nandan Complex: The Bengal government celebrates their new year on Cathedral Road in Kolkata and across the state to mark the beginning. Cultural events such as dance, music, and theatrical performances are arranged here during the Bengali New Year to celebrate the festival.
Anyone planning to witness the Bengali culture with food and performances can visit the Rabindra Sadan and Nandan Complex to enjoy their day.
Address: Acharya Jagdish Chandra Bose Road in South Kolkata.
New Market (Hogg Market)
A proper destination for those who love shopping and want to wear Bengali ethnic attire and jewelry can visit New Market or Hogg Market. For Poila Baisakh celebrations, this ancient market is an excellent spot to purchase traditional Bengali clothing and accessories.
The Hogg market is the biggest in Kolkata. You can get everything here to enjoy the Poila Baisakh festivities.
Address: SSB22, Humayun PI, New Market Area, Dharmatala, Taltala, Kolkata, West Bengal 700087.
This year, set a reminder to visit these places and bring a lot of memories with yourself. Enjoy the city of joy with its unique culture and tradition with food and shopping, this Boishakh.