Will Muslims Be Politically Invisibilised? ‘Shikwa-E-Hind’ Explores Their Political Future In India

So, the growth of Indian right cannot be read only through the expansion of right-wing forces across the globe. Instead, he says that it grew out of the ideological battle between – Congress’s idea of secularism, Muslim League’s separatism and the Hindu nationalist forces’ imagination of a Hindu Rashtra. As the political domination of the Hindu right grew, the space for Muslims in state assemblies and parliament gradually shrunk. In this backdrop, the author argues, “Indian Muslims would be able to safeguard their other interests, such as economic or cultural or of any other kind, only by becoming the part of political power structure.”