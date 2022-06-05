Samrat Prithviraj Box-Office Collection: Akshay Kumar's Film Earns Rs 23.30 Crores In Two Days

'Samrat Prithviraj,' Akshay Kumar's historical movie, had an acceptable second day in theatres, having jumped quite a bit from its Friday collections. According to Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh, the film made Rs 10.70 crore on Friday and Rs 12.60 crore on Saturday. It now has a total value of Rs 23.30 crore.

#SamratPrithviraj witnesses limited growth on Day 2... Metros - which contribute a major chunk of revenue - remain low... Mass circuits are strong... A big push on Day 3 is a must for a healthy weekend total... Fri 10.70 cr, Sat 12.60 cr. Total: ₹ 23.30 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/NMTKGIWIrK — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 5, 2022

Reports say that the film has a big budget, though, and it'll require a lot of word-of-mouth to keep making money, given the reviews are generally negative. Many have slammed 'Samrat Prithviraj' on social media for the 29-year age difference between the two protagonists.

The actress Manushi Chhillar defended herself by telling The Indian Express, “I would like to point out that our characters (Prithviraj and Sanyogita) also had an age difference. Irrespective of who is older than whom, it doesn’t matter if the woman or man is older, the cast should be appropriate. When you are an actor, you should look like the character, irrespective of the character being younger or older than your actual age.”

Director Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi wrote and directed the film, which is based on the life of Rajput emperor Prithviraj Chauhan. The epic poem Prithviraj Raso by Chand Bardai is the inspiration for the story.