The film 'Sharmaji Namkeen,' directed by late Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor, has a release date. The film, which will be the actor's farewell appearance on the big screen, will have an OTT premiere on March 31. The film, directed by Hitesh Bhatia, will be released on Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday, according to a statement.

The film, which has been described as a "relatable and heartwarming tale of self-realization and discovery" portrays the life of a newly retired guy who rediscovers his love of cooking after entering a riotous women's kitty circle.

'Sharmaji Namkeen' also stars Juhi Chawla, who collaborated with Kapoor on films like 'Bol Radha Bol,' 'Eena Meena Deeka,' and 'Daraar' in the 1990s, as well as actors Suhail Nayyar, Taaruk Raina, Satish Kaushik, Sheeba Chaddha, and Isha Talwar.

Juhi Chawla, the lead actress, shared the posters and the exciting information with fans on social media, adding, "Aa rahe hai Sharmaji, hamare life me lagane tadka."

Producer Ritesh Sidhwani of Excel Entertainment said, "'Sharmaji Namkeen' is a slice-of-life story of an ordinary man and his extraordinary pursuit to find a new meaning in life. We are humbled and thankful to work with the legendary actor, the late Rishi Kapoor, for this epic family entertainer, which remains his last onscreen portrayal. The movie is our tribute to his commanding stardom and charm."

Kapoor died in April 2020, at the age of 67, following a two-year struggle with leukaemia. Following his untimely death, the filmmakers enlisted the help of actor Paresh Rawal to finish the rest of the film, making it the first time that two actors played the same part in the same film.