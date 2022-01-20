Tollywood superstars Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya thanked their Telugu fans for making the film ‘Bangarraju’ a hit and giving them their career-best openings. The team organised a grand event, ‘Bangarraju Blockbuster meet’ with fans in Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh.

As reported by Pinkvilla, speaking at the event, Nagarjuna said," The whole world was terrified. Everyone thought about who would watch a movie under such circumstances. Movies got stopped in North India. But our Telugu movie lovers wanted movies for Sankranthi. Together they made the movie a blockbuster. My salute to them. Everyone says the movie is a hit because of my confidence on the script, but the fact is I trusted the Telugu audience. There is no Sankranthi without movies. I did not come to talk about collections. Collections are nothing Before Your Love. Seeing all this, I want to thank my father Akkineni Nageswar Rao. All your love is because of him. Thanks to everyone who worked on the film. ‘Bangarraju’ is a perfect Telugu movie. We are not ‘Bangarraju’. Real ‘Bangarraju’ is my father. I believe he is somewhere here and watching us. NTR and ANR are the two eyes of the industry. Today is NTR's Vardhanthi. We must always remember him. NTR lives on. ANR lives on".

Chaitanya compared the team and cast to gold and said, "You gave our career-best openings. We are going to witness career-best collection as well. Bangarraju is a film to be remembered forever. I was initially hesitant to play this character. But Kalyan Krishna was very helpful and encouraging. He got me close to the audience with Rarandoi and took me much closer to them with this film. Thanks to everyone who worked on the film. This team is also like gold. Krithi Shetty has hit a hat trick. Thanks to Ramya Krishna, Rao Ramesh, Daksha, Jhansi. I know how you receive if we come up with a good movie. I now experienced the feel of scoring a proper commercial blockbuster".

‘Bangarraju’ is the sequel to 2016 Telugu film ‘Soggade Chinni Nayana’. Apart from Nagarjuna and Chaitanya the film also stars actors Krithi Shetty, Chalapathi Rao, Rao Ramesh, Brahmaji, Vennela Kishore and Jhansi among others.