Kareena Kapoor Khan Is Excited To Hold Raha As Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Announce Their Daughter's Name

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor dated for a long time before tying the knot in April this year. She shared the news of her pregnancy in late June.a

Raha's aunt, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to the comment section and said, "Raha Kapoor can I hold you, can't wait.

Updated: 25 Nov 2022 9:47 am

The moment Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announced their daughter's name, Raha on Thursday, the internet was flooded with congratulatory messages. For the first time, Alia Bhatt shared photo of herself along with husband Ranbir Kapoor and Raha together while sharing with her Insta fams that Neetu Kapoor picked Raha's name. Alia wrote, “The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful dadi) has so many beautiful meanings…”

“Raha, in its purest form means divine path in Swahili she is Joy, In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan, In Bangla - rest, comfort, relief, in Arabic peace, it also means happiness, freedom & bliss. And true to her name, from the first moment we held her - we felt it ALL! Thank you Raha, for bringing our family to life, it feels as though our lives have only just begun,” she further added.

Soon after she shared the post, congratulatory messages started pouring in for Raha, Ranbir, and Alia on social media. Raha’s aunt, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to the comment section and said, “Raha Kapoor can I hold you, can’t wait." Filmmaker Shashank Khaitan congratulated the couple for picking up beautiful name, " “Raha… beautiful," he posted.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor dated for a long time before tying the knot in April this year. She shared the news of her pregnancy in late June. They were blessed with Raha on November 6. Sharing the news of their baby girl’s arrival, Alia had written on Instagram, “And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - Blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir." They have not yet revealed their daughter's face yet.

