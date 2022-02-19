Saturday, Feb 19, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Bigg Boss 15’s Afsana Khan Set To Get Married, Says ‘Khushi Ka Thikana Nahi Hain’

'Titliyan' singer Afsana Khana is marrying singer and fiancée Saajz on February 19. Khan spoke about her wedding and the rituals that were performed.

Bigg Boss 15’s Afsana Khan Set To Get Married, Says ‘Khushi Ka Thikana Nahi Hain’
Singer Afsana Khan Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Feb 2022 8:10 pm

'Titliyan' singer, Afsana Khan, is set to marry singer and long-time fiancée Saajz on Saturday (February 19). She spoke on a brief phone call with Hindustan Times about how thrilled she is for the wedding while treating herself and doing her to-be bride duties like getting her facial done.

“There is so much excitement but at the same time so much work. I’m not able to relax even during my spa. There are no wedding jitters. And I’m not scared. Just too happy. Bas Khushi ka thikana nahi hain,” says Khan who had her pre-wedding festivities on Friday, February 18.

Related stories

An Affair To Remember: Bollywood’s Tryst With Romantic Love

Blush Of Colour In Monochrome

‘There Will Be Nuanced Content From Film-Makers Who Are Individualistic And Quirky’

The wedding is taking place in Punjab, however, Khan didn't want to reveal the details of her big day. “I won’t reveal much, I want everyone to witness the madness we create. It’s going to be so much fun. You will see me as a bride for the first time and I’m extremely excited about it,” she adds.

Khan, however, shares that she is flooded with gifts from her fans. “Perfume, lehengas, I’ve received so much. And I won’t disappoint anyone. I’ll wear everything,” she further added.

Talking about her wedding and reception, the Bigg Boss 15 contestant reveals her close friend and popular celebrities like “Zareen Khan, Salim - Sulaiman, B Praak, Jaani, Vivek Oberoi,” are expected to make an appearance. While the couple is throwing another reception on February 22 for her relatives and family members.

For her honeymoon the singer says, “We don’t have time for a honeymoon. My tours are booked and I’m busy. Just 10 days post the wedding I have my shows in Delhi and Dubai. So sab ikattha ho jaayega - show and honeymoon dono.”

Tags

Art & Entertainment Art & Entertainment Afsana Khan Titliyaan Bollywood Weddings Bigg Boss 15 Afsana Khan Zareen Khan Saleem Suleman Punjab
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Art & Entertainment

Tiger Shroff Releases First Look Of Music Single 'Poori Gal Baat'

Tiger Shroff Releases First Look Of Music Single 'Poori Gal Baat'

Anushka Sharma Lauds Delhi Man Who Was Labelled ‘Mad’ For Helping A Pup

Shamita Shetty Opens Up About Mental Health Struggles During 'Bigg Boss 15'

Priyanka Chopra Is Not Making Sitcom Based On Madhuri Dixit's Life, The Actress Confirms

Brad Pitt Sues Angelina Jolie Over Selling Stakes Of Their Wedding Venue

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A student wearing a headscarf arrives to attend the classes at Desheeya Vidhyashala Samithi PU College in Shivamogga. The Karnataka Government announced for the re-opening of the PU colleges for students following the High Court's interim order restraining students from wearing religious symbols inside the classroom.

Stand-Off Heads Towards Stalemate, And A Possible Climb-Down

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and his wife Durga Stalin show their fingers marked with indelible ink, after casting their votes during the local body elections, outside a polling booth, in Chennai.

DMK Eyes Full-Spectrum Dominance

Waves crash against the sea wall and Porthcawl Lighthouse in Porthcawl, Bridgend, Wales, Britain, as Storm Eunice makes landfall. Millions of Britons are being urged to cancel travel plans and stay indoors amid fears of high winds and flying debris as the second major storm this week prompted a rare “red” weather warning across southern England.

Storm Over Brittania

In this photo, suspected militants who were produced by crime branch for their alleged involvement in 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts. A special court awarded the death sentence to 38 convicts for their involvement in the blasts on Feb. 18, 2022.

Capital Punishment For Ahmedabad Serial Blasts

India's captain Rohit Sharma, center, gestures as he and teammates walk off the field after their win in the second Twenty20 international cricket match against West Indies in Kolkata.

IND Vs WI, 2nd T20I: India Beat West Indies By Eight Runs, Seal Series

A man walks among the ruins of the old village of Vilar, submerged since 1954 when a hydropower dam flooded the valley, that have risen above the waters of the Zezere River due to drought near Pampilhosa da Serra in central Portugal.

Severe Drought Conditions In Portugal