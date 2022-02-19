Bigg Boss 15’s Afsana Khan Set To Get Married, Says ‘Khushi Ka Thikana Nahi Hain’

'Titliyan' singer, Afsana Khan, is set to marry singer and long-time fiancée Saajz on Saturday (February 19). She spoke on a brief phone call with Hindustan Times about how thrilled she is for the wedding while treating herself and doing her to-be bride duties like getting her facial done.

“There is so much excitement but at the same time so much work. I’m not able to relax even during my spa. There are no wedding jitters. And I’m not scared. Just too happy. Bas Khushi ka thikana nahi hain,” says Khan who had her pre-wedding festivities on Friday, February 18.

The wedding is taking place in Punjab, however, Khan didn't want to reveal the details of her big day. “I won’t reveal much, I want everyone to witness the madness we create. It’s going to be so much fun. You will see me as a bride for the first time and I’m extremely excited about it,” she adds.

Khan, however, shares that she is flooded with gifts from her fans. “Perfume, lehengas, I’ve received so much. And I won’t disappoint anyone. I’ll wear everything,” she further added.

Talking about her wedding and reception, the Bigg Boss 15 contestant reveals her close friend and popular celebrities like “Zareen Khan, Salim - Sulaiman, B Praak, Jaani, Vivek Oberoi,” are expected to make an appearance. While the couple is throwing another reception on February 22 for her relatives and family members.

For her honeymoon the singer says, “We don’t have time for a honeymoon. My tours are booked and I’m busy. Just 10 days post the wedding I have my shows in Delhi and Dubai. So sab ikattha ho jaayega - show and honeymoon dono.”