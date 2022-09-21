Bhavana Pandey: Karan Johar Really Knows How To Get Things Out Of You When You Are On The Couch

Post the massive success of the second season of her Netflix show ‘Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives’, Bhavana Pandey is all set to debut on the most-talked about, most-loved celebrity chat show, 'Koffee With Karan’. Bhavana Pandey shall be making her debut along with Gauri Khan and Maheep Kapoor.

Bhavana Pandey's daughter Ananya Panday, Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor are known to be great friends since childhood.

Talking about the Koffee debut she says, "I am super excited. It is always fun chatting with Karan, Gauri and Maheep. We have been close friends for a very long time. As our kids are so close, all of us often find each other in similar situations. I am elated over the response that season 2 is garnering. The audiences have been kind, I am truly grateful for all the love coming in. Karan is a fabulous host. He really knows how to get things out of you when you are on the couch. I have tried my best to be discreet but Karan, definitely has managed to get some peppy, juicy gossip from us. This is the first-time that audiences shall be seeing me having a candid conversation apart from what I have had on the show, I am absolutely thrilled to see their reaction."

Besides showcasing her talent as an actress, Bhavana Pandey is a leading woman entrepreneur and a much-loved celebrity in the digital arena. Bhavana Pandey been involved in luxury events in the past, has also run a health food restaurant, had launched a high street brand called 'Lovegen.'

Let’s wait and watch whether her debut on ‘Koffee With Karan’ with be as fiery or not.