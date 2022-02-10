Before Akshay Kumar, Celebs Who’ve Refused To Be A Part Of Kapil Sharma’s Show

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ is without a doubt one of the most popular programs on Indian television. Bollywood stars want to be roasted by host Kapil Sharma and have a wonderful time promoting their forthcoming ventures. However, it was recently alleged that actor Akshay Kumar was furious with Kapil Sharma and declined to attend the program. However, he isn’t the first one.

According to current reports, Akshay Kumar is furious with Kapil Sharma after a video from his most recent visit went viral on social media sites. Kapil Sharma was seen in the video ridiculing Akshay Kumar over his famous interview with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It was alleged that Akshay Kumar had urged Kapil Sharma to edit this particular segment, but it was inadvertently leaked. Kapil Sharma also tweeted to emphasise that they will resolve their concerns and that the ‘Bachchan Pandey’ crew will visit to promote the film. He has said that the issues have been resolved, but there is no official confirmation from Akshay Kumar’s team.

Before Akshay Kumar, there were many other superstars who have declined or were unable to participate in the show for various reasons. Have a look:

Ajay Devgn

Not just Akshay Kumar, even his good friend, actor Ajay Devgn had walked off the shoot once. It was claimed in 2017 that Ajay Devgn and his ‘Baadshaho’ crew were kept waiting for the shoot since Kapil Sharma did not come on time. Ajay Devgn allegedly waited 15 minutes before leaving the shoot. Later, Ajay Devgn had reportedly said that he left the program not because he was angry, but because of health difficulties.

Mukesh Khanna

Last year, actor Mukesh Khanna explained why he declined an offer to join the Mahabharat ensemble on the show. “The reason is that even though the Kapil Show is popular all over the country, I do not think there is a worse show than this. This show is full of fuhadpana, full of double meaning words, taking a turn towards vulgarity with every moment. In which the men wear women’s clothes, do cheap things and people laugh, holding their stomachs,” he had written then on Instagram.

MS Dhoni

Several cricketers, including Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, and luminaries like as Kapil Dev, have appeared on the show. However, Mahendra Singh Dhoni has declined to participate in the event. According to reports, MS Dhoni had a hectic schedule and was unable to attend the show despite being invited numerous times.

Smriti Irani

Last November, actress-turned-politician Smriti Irani was denied admission to the sets of the show due to a misunderstanding when the security officer failed to recognise the minister and refused her entry. When the team discovered the truth, they were quite ashamed. Kapil Sharma also apologised profusely to the honourable minister and former television star.