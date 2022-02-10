Thursday, Feb 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Before Akshay Kumar, Celebs Who’ve Refused To Be A Part Of Kapil Sharma’s Show

Reports suggest that actor Akshay Kumar has refused to come on comedian Kapil Sharma's show. Here are other celebs who have refused to be a part of the show or walked off the show or said they're too busy to attend the show.

Before Akshay Kumar, Celebs Who’ve Refused To Be A Part Of Kapil Sharma’s Show
Kapil Sharma and Akshay Kumar Instagram@kapilsharma

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Feb 2022 10:13 am

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ is without a doubt one of the most popular programs on Indian television. Bollywood stars want to be roasted by host Kapil Sharma and have a wonderful time promoting their forthcoming ventures. However, it was recently alleged that actor Akshay Kumar was furious with Kapil Sharma and declined to attend the program. However, he isn’t the first one.

According to current reports, Akshay Kumar is furious with Kapil Sharma after a video from his most recent visit went viral on social media sites. Kapil Sharma was seen in the video ridiculing Akshay Kumar over his famous interview with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It was alleged that Akshay Kumar had urged Kapil Sharma to edit this particular segment, but it was inadvertently leaked. Kapil Sharma also tweeted to emphasise that they will resolve their concerns and that the ‘Bachchan Pandey’ crew will visit to promote the film. He has said that the issues have been resolved, but there is no official confirmation from Akshay Kumar’s team.

Before Akshay Kumar, there were many other superstars who have declined or were unable to participate in the show for various reasons. Have a look:

Related stories

Kapil Sharma Says He Has Sorted Issues With Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar Refuses To Go On Kapil Sharma’s Show

Kapil Sharma On Sunil Grover's Surgery: I Was Shocked

Ajay Devgn

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

Not just Akshay Kumar, even his good friend, actor Ajay Devgn had walked off the shoot once. It was claimed in 2017 that Ajay Devgn and his ‘Baadshaho’ crew were kept waiting for the shoot since Kapil Sharma did not come on time. Ajay Devgn allegedly waited 15 minutes before leaving the shoot. Later, Ajay Devgn had reportedly said that he left the program not because he was angry, but because of health difficulties.

Mukesh Khanna

Last year, actor Mukesh Khanna explained why he declined an offer to join the Mahabharat ensemble on the show. “The reason is that even though the Kapil Show is popular all over the country, I do not think there is a worse show than this. This show is full of fuhadpana, full of double meaning words, taking a turn towards vulgarity with every moment. In which the men wear women’s clothes, do cheap things and people laugh, holding their stomachs,” he had written then on Instagram.

MS Dhoni

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by M S Dhoni (@mahi7781)

Several cricketers, including Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, and luminaries like as Kapil Dev, have appeared on the show. However, Mahendra Singh Dhoni has declined to participate in the event. According to reports, MS Dhoni had a hectic schedule and was unable to attend the show despite being invited numerous times.

Smriti Irani

Last November, actress-turned-politician Smriti Irani was denied admission to the sets of the show due to a misunderstanding when the security officer failed to recognise the minister and refused her entry. When the team discovered the truth, they were quite ashamed. Kapil Sharma also apologised profusely to the honourable minister and former television star.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Bollywood Actor/Actress Kapil Sharma The Kapil Sharma Show
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Art & Entertainment

Lata Mangeshkar’s Most Popular Songs From The 1960s

Lata Mangeshkar’s Most Popular Songs From The 1960s

Sayani Gupta Talks About Her Upcoming Film 'Homecoming'

Deepika Padukone Opens Up On Ranveer Singh's Reaction To Her Work In 'Gehraiyaan'

From Kareena Kapoor To Kajal Aggarwal: Actresses Who Encouraged Body Positivity During Pregnancy

The Best Of Both Worlds: How Hussain Dalal Juggles Between Acting And Writing

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Members of a family show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting votes at a polling station, during the first phase of UP Assembly polls, in Meerut.

UP Assembly Elections 2022: Polling At 58 Seats Begin In West UP

Indian players greet each other after their win in the second one day international cricket match against West Indies in Ahmedabad.

IND Vs WI, 2nd ODI: India Thrash West Indies By 44 Runs, Take 2-0 Lead

Neighbors join rescue workers in the hunt for survivors after a rain-weakened hillside collapsed over homes in Pereira, Colombia.

Colombia Mudslide Leaves 14 Dead, Homes Wrecked

Chloe Lemesle, 30, from New Caledonia practices with the Paraiso de Tuiuti samba school in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Lemesle says she will have to return home before the parade after it was postponed to late April, instead of late Feb., due to a rise in COVID-19 infections.

Brazil Carnival Parade Postponed To Late April

Actor Michael B. Jordan in 'Black Panther' (2018). In the superhero film he plays the main antagonist Erik Killmonger who want to reclaim the throne of Wakanda.

Happy Birthday Michael B. Jordan: Best Performances By The 'Black Panther' Star