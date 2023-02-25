Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh Among Others Visit Sanjay Leela Bhansali On His Birthday

It was celebrated filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s birthday on February 24, Friday. On the occasion, several Bollywood celebs paid a visit to him.

Alia Bhatt has shared a happy picture with SLB after celebrating his birthday with him. Both of them were seen dressed up in white for the occasion. While Alia looked lovely in a silk pants suit, Sanjay Leela Bhansali wore a linen shirt. She captioned the post, “One year of our Gangu.”

Also spotted at SLB’s birthday bash was Sanjay's longtime collaborator, Ranveer Singh. He looked handsome as ever in a white shirt and blue jeans and headed straight inside the location. Also clicked was Sonakshi Sinha, who will be seen in Sanjay's web series ‘Heeramandi’ next.

Coming to ‘Heeramandi’, the filmmaker launched the teaser-poster of the film earlier this week. Netflix head Ted Sarandos joined SLB in Mumbai to launch the poster and praised the Indian filmmaker for his ability to find a balance between "style, drama and substance".

"When I think of your career... about Silence (Khamoshi), Black, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and now Heeramandi, they are all widely different worlds that you are building. Your ability to find that right balance between style, drama and substance and how you move a story is unique. The images that you put on screen and the way they move you emotionally, sometimes it is a tiny dance step and sometimes it is in line of dialogue, it is subtle and unbelievably impactful. You seem to invest a lot in the little moments of emotion. It is a beautiful art form," Sarandos said.