Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 14, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

US To Expand Its Military, Economic Relationships In Asia: Antony Blinken

US will forge alliances with its partners in Asia to push back China's increasing assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific region, said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

US To Expand Its Military, Economic Relationships In Asia: Antony Blinken
Indonesian President Joko Widodo, left, walks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, second right. | AP

Trending

US To Expand Its Military, Economic Relationships In Asia: Antony Blinken
outlookindia.com
2021-12-14T10:34:08+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 14 Dec 2021, Updated: 14 Dec 2021 10:34 am

The United States will expand its military and economic relationships with partners in Asia to push back against China's increasing assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday.

Blinken said the Biden administration is committed to maintaining peace and prosperity in the region and will do that by boosting US alliances, forging new relationships and ensuring that the US military maintains “its competitive edge.”

“Threats are evolving, our security approach has to evolve with them. To do that, we will lean on our greatest strength: our alliances and partnerships,” Blinken said in a speech in Indonesia, outlining the administration's Indo-Pacific plans.

“We'll adopt a strategy that more closely weaves together all our instruments of national power — diplomacy, military, intelligence — with those of our allies and partners," he said. That will include linking US and Asian defense industries, integrating supply chains and cooperating on technological innovation, he said.

“It's about reinforcing our strengths so we can keep the peace, as we have done in the region for decades,” he said.

From the Magazine

Our Starless Skies: Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Is India’s Pollution Data Hiding Behind The Poor?

Children From Poor Backgrounds Are Worst Sufferers Of Pollution

In Terror Land, Pigeons Give Kashmiri Youths Wings To Embrace Peace

He did not elaborate further but the administration made waves earlier this year by agreeing to a pact that will see Australia produce nuclear-powered submarines.

Blinken insisted that the US is not trying to force countries to choose between the United States and China or seeking conflict with China.

But he laid out a litany of complaints about “Beijing's aggressive actions” from “Northeast Asia to Southeast Asia and from the Mekong River to the Pacific Islands."

Blinken is in Indonesia on the first leg of a week-long, three-nation tour of Southeast Asia that will also take him to Malaysia and Thailand. Countering China's growing aggressiveness in the region, particularly in the South China Sea, in Hong Kong and against Taiwan is prominent on his agenda.

“Countries across the region want this behaviour to change,” he said.

“We do too.”

“We are determined to ensure freedom of navigation in the South China Sea,” he said. “It is also why we have an abiding interest in peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.”

Blinken said US “will forge stronger connections” with its five treaty allies in the region — Australia, Japan, the Philippines, South Korea and Thailand — boost ties between them and cultivate a stronger partnership with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, many of whose members feel threatened by China.

“A strong and independent ASEAN has long been central to tackle urgent crises and long-term challenges,” Blinken said, in particular calling out the military rulers of Myanmar, also known as Burma, for their February takeover and subsequent crackdown on protesters.

“We will continue to work with our allies and partners to press the regime to cease its indiscriminate violence, release all of those unjustly detained, allow unhindered access, and restore Burma's path to inclusive democracy,” he said.

Blinken also lauded the administration's commitment to providing coronavirus vaccines to the countries of the Indo-Pacific and its support for their efforts to combat and deal with climate change.

Blinken confined his remarks to the Indo-Pacific and China although he began his current overseas journey in Britain at a Group of Seven foreign ministers meeting that delivered a stern warning to Russia over Ukraine.

On arriving in Indonesia on Monday, Blinken found that a top aide Russian President Vladimir Putin, national security adviser, Nikolay Patrushev, was already in Jakarta for security talks.(AP)

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Antony Blinken Vladimir Putin Jakarta US US Government China Indo-pacific Russia Ukraine China-Hong Kong Taiwan US-Taiwan Indonesia International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from World

Covid-19: South Korea Registers Deadliest Day Of Pandemic

Covid-19: South Korea Registers Deadliest Day Of Pandemic

Russia Vetoes UN Resolution Linking Climate Change With Int’l Peace, Security

Israel's PM Naftali Bennett 'Optimistic' After His UAE Trip

Vatican Official Apologizes For Taking Down LGBTQ Resource

Hong Kong Tycoon Jimmy Lai Sentenced To 13 Months Jail For Tiananmen Vigil

China’s Xi, Russia’s Putin To Hold Virtual Summit

Germany: Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Cabinet Approves 60 Billion Euros For Climate, Modernization Fund

Sri Lanka: President Gotabaya Rajapaksa Suspends Parliament, Goes Singapore

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Candlelight Vigil Held At Oting One Week After Nagaland Killings

Candlelight Vigil Held At Oting One Week After Nagaland Killings

PM Modi Inaugurates Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi With Dip In Ganga And Blessing From Seers

PM Modi Inaugurates Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi With Dip In Ganga And Blessing From Seers

Tribute Paid To Martyrs Of 2001 Parliament Attack

Tribute Paid To Martyrs Of 2001 Parliament Attack

Advertisement

More from World

China Needs More Ambitious Climate Goal: Top US Diplomat

China Needs More Ambitious Climate Goal: Top US Diplomat

South Africa President Ramaphosa Tests Positive For Covid-19, Country Records New High

South Africa President Ramaphosa Tests Positive For Covid-19, Country Records New High

Islamic Seminary Darul Uloom Deoband Criticises Saudi Govt For Banning Tablighi Jamaat

Islamic Seminary Darul Uloom Deoband Criticises Saudi Govt For Banning Tablighi Jamaat

Imran Khan Promises Action As Gwadar Protests Fuel Unrest In Pakistan's Balochistan

Imran Khan Promises Action As Gwadar Protests Fuel Unrest In Pakistan's Balochistan

Read More from Outlook

Omicron | Should India Consider Booster Shots? What Experts Think

Omicron | Should India Consider Booster Shots? What Experts Think

Rakhi Bose / Even as research regarding the transmissibility and severity of the new variant, Omicron, continues, there has been a growing chorus for booster shots.

The 'Stigma' Of Mental Illness May Have Saved Schizophrenia Patients From Covid-19

The 'Stigma' Of Mental Illness May Have Saved Schizophrenia Patients From Covid-19

Naseer Ganai / The perceived social stigma against people with mental illness which leads to avoidance of such patients may have in effcet saved schizophrenics from Covid-19.

Who Will Replace Rohit As India's Vice-Captain In South Africa?

Who Will Replace Rohit As India's Vice-Captain In South Africa?

Outlook Web Bureau / The names of KL Rahul and Ravichandran Ashwin have cropped up to be Virat Kohli's deputy in South Africa during the Tests.

Why Auroville Inhabitants Feel Their Human Unity Experiment Is Under Threat

Why Auroville Inhabitants Feel Their Human Unity Experiment Is Under Threat

Thufail PT / In the middle of the eco-friendly habitat, residents have woken up to a shock of the construction of a Crownway road which threatens to damage the ambience of Auroville.

Advertisement