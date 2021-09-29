US Senator Lauds India’s Covid-19 Vaccine Export Resumption

US Senator has lauded India’s decision to resume the export of Covid-19 vaccines.

The Republican Senator Jim Risch, ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, also urged India to increase the production of such vaccines so that it can meet its international obligations.

“I welcome the announcement by #India that it will restart exporting COVID19 vaccines,” Risch said in a tweet.

“I encourage India to ramp up to fulfil #COVAX and commercial orders, which is crucial for the entire Indo Pacific and the world,” he added.