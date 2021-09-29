Advertisement
Wednesday, Sep 29, 2021
US Senator Lauds India’s Covid-19 Vaccine Export Resumption

The Republican Senator Jim Risch welcomed the India’s decision to resume export of Covid-19 vaccine, saying it is ‘crucial’ for entire Indo-Pacific region and the world as well.

US Senator Jim Risch.(Image: Twitter)

2021-09-29T07:44:02+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 29 Sep 2021, Updated: 29 Sep 2021 7:44 am

US Senator has lauded India’s decision to resume the export of Covid-19 vaccines.

The Republican Senator Jim Risch, ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, also urged India to increase the production of such vaccines so that it can meet its international obligations.

“I welcome the announcement by #India that it will restart exporting COVID19 vaccines,” Risch said in a tweet.

“I encourage India to ramp up to fulfil #COVAX and commercial orders, which is crucial for the entire Indo Pacific and the world,” he added.

