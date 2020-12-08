December 08, 2020
Corona
PM Modi Conveys India's Support To France In Fight Against Terrorism, Radicalism

Modi and Macron also discussed other regional and global issues of mutual interest, including improving the accessibility of Covid-19 vaccines, officials said.

PTI 08 December 2020
PM Modi Conveys India's Support To France In Fight Against Terrorism, Radicalism
PM Modi with France President Emmanuel Macron
PTI
PM Modi Conveys India's Support To France In Fight Against Terrorism, Radicalism
outlookindia.com
2020-12-08T08:15:38+05:30
Also read

In a telephonic conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday reiterated India's support to France in its fight against terrorism, extremism and radicalism.

During the talks, Modi also conveyed condolences for the recent terror attacks in France, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office said. 

"Spoke with my friend @EmmanuelMacron on the challenges and opportunities presented by the post-COVID world. India stands by France in its fight against terrorism & extremism," Modi said in a tweet.

Lately, France has seen a rise in terror attacks. A teacher was beheaded outside his school on October 16. On October 29, a man killed three people with a knife in a church in Nice.

During their conversation, Modi and Macron also discussed other bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest, including improving the affordability and accessibility of Covid-19 vaccines, post-Covid economic recovery, cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region, maritime security, defence cooperation, digital economy and cybersecurity, strengthening multilateralism, and climate change and biodiversity.

The India-France partnership is a force for good in the world, including in the Indo-Pacific, Modi said. The two leaders expressed satisfaction at the depth and strength that the India-France strategic partnership has acquired in recent years and agreed to continue working closely together in the post-Covid era, the statement said.

Prime Minister Modi also expressed his wish to welcome President Macron in India after the normalisation of the public health situation.

