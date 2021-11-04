Advertisement
Thursday, Nov 04, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

India-Pak Relations Worsen As Islamabad Eyes Kashmir Valley While India Defends LAC

India believes that a confident Pakistan taking advantage of the India- China standoff in Ladakh has decided to "open the terror tap" in the valley, sources tell Outlook.

India-Pak Relations Worsen As Islamabad Eyes Kashmir Valley While India Defends LAC
India Pakistan ties continue to worsen | PTI

Trending

India-Pak Relations Worsen As Islamabad Eyes Kashmir Valley While India Defends LAC
outlookindia.com
2021-11-04T17:03:16+05:30
Seema Guha
Seema Guha

Seema Guha

More stories from Seema Guha
View All

Published: 04 Nov 2021, Updated: 04 Nov 2021 5:03 pm

The ceasefire along the Line of Control between India and Pakistan announced out of the blue in February this year is in place. Hopes that this would lead to a further easing of tension between the two arch-rivals in the sub-continent, however, have evaporated. With indications that attitudes have hardened on both sides of the divide, much may have to do with increased violence in Kashmir as well as the situation in Afghanistan.

India believes that a confident Pakistan taking advantage of the India- China standoff in Ladakh has decided to "open the terror tap" in the valley. This had been on hold for some time but with Pakistan getting its way over government formation in Kabul and its faction of the Taliban in important positions, Islamabad is feeling empowered and ready to make India uncomfortable in Kashmir. The situation could further escalate in the next few weeks.

In keeping with the worsening ties, Pakistan has refused permission to India’s private Go First airlines to overfly its air space for an international flight between Srinagar and Sharjah. The permission was refused at the last moment and the pilot turned back adding 40-minutes more flying time. Significantly till October 31, the flight overflew Pakistan airspace. No reason has been offered for this sudden change of plan by Islamabad. Go First (formerly Go Air) is the first airline to start direct international operations from Kashmir.

Related Stories

With Similar Agenda In South Asia, India Has No Complaints About US Deputy Secretary’s Pakistan Visit

Haryana Minister Anil Vij Says Those Celebrating Pakistan's Victory In India Can't Be Of Indian Origin .

Former Chief Minister of Kashmir, Omar Abdullah tweeted, "Very unfortunate. Pakistan did the same thing with the Air India Express flight from Srinagar to Dubai in 2009-2010. I had hoped that @GoFirstairways being permitted to overfly Pak airspace was indicative of a thaw in relations but alas that wasn’t to be."

Omar Abdullah is right, the thaw is nowhere in sight. Pakistan’s National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf has turned down Ajit Doval’s invitation for a meeting of regional powers on Afghanistan. The conference of neighbouring NSA’s hosted by India’s Ajit Doval is scheduled for 10-11 November, though official dates have not been announced.

From the Magazine

Deras Of Punjab: Powerful Symbols Of Dalit Assertion

Shock And Woe: Killings Of Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Without Its Cheap Work Force

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Why Advertisements Have Always Been A Sensitive Issue In India

Fish Eye View: Hilsa Is Diplomacy Dipped In Mustard Sauce

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Grief Turning To Anger As Families Of The Dead Seek Justice

The Pakistan NSA has not just turned down the invitation but added a snide comment. "I won’t go, a spoiler can't be a peacemaker," Yusuf said in answer to a question by a Pakistani reporter, indicating worsening ties between the two neighbours.

Islamabad, meanwhile, is once again sitting over India’s request to use Pakistani territory to send wheat to Afghans suffering from severe shortages of essential commodities. All this indicates that Pakistan is in no mood to repair ties with India, despite the LoC ceasefire.

The reason is simple. For one, Rawalpindi is now confident that it can manage Afghanistan. In September, former spy chief Faiz Hameed had travelled to Kabul to sort out the factional fight within the Taliban fold. While playing peacemaker he ensured that the Haqqani network, closely allied to ISI should get posts of influence in the new cabinet. The head of the Haqqani group Sirajuddin Haqqani was named the new interior minister. The Haqqani network is designated as a terrorist organisation by the US and is said to maintain close links with Al Qaeda. The group was also behind the two deadly attacks on the Indian embassy in Kabul in 2008. In the first attack, India’s defence attaché and a young diplomat were killed.

Pakistan’s earlier concerns that factional feuds within the Taliban will harm its national interest, has been managed by the ISI top boss. Having succeeded in getting India out of Afghanistan, Pakistan wants to make sure that New Delhi does not get a chance to get back to that country. That is one reason why humanitarian aid by India through Pakistan territory is not something Pakistan will easily grant.

With fears of instability in Afghanistan now reduced to manageable levels for Pakistan, Islamabad has decided to pay more attention to the Kashmir valley. According to sources, speaking on the condition of anonymity, Islamabad has once again decided to fuel terror in the valley. Taking a call that New Delhi faced with the Chinese army on its border is now not going to attempt a retaliatory attack inside POK, Rawalpindi had decided to raise the ante. Pakistan is confident that despite repeated public talk by India’s senior military leaders about being in a position to take up a two-front war, meaning fight Pakistan and China simultaneously, the huge asymmetry in military might between India and China will stop New Delhi from such adventurism. Whether Pakistan’s assessment of India is correct, remains to be seen. ends

Tags

Seema Guha Indo-Pakistan Diplomacy Pakistan Afghanistan Taliban Indo-Pak International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from World

Global CO2 Emissions Rebound To Near Pre-Pandemic Levels: Study

Global CO2 Emissions Rebound To Near Pre-Pandemic Levels: Study

Germany Reports Record Number Of New Covid-19 Cases

Talks On Iran Nuclear Deal To Resume On November 29: European Union

Lawsuit: Anti-Muslim Prejudice Prompted City In Northern Mississippi To Block Mosque

China's Attempts To Prevent US-India Ties From Deepening, Unsuccessful: Pentagon

FBI Releases Declassified Documents On 9/11 Attacks

Sexual Harassment Trial Of Prince Andrew Likely To Begin In Winters Of 2022

China, Russia Urge UNSC To End Key Sanctions On North Korea

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Lights And The Dark Goddess

Lights And The Dark Goddess

Florists Selling Flowers At Delhi’s Famous Ghazipur Flower Market On Diwali Eve

Florists Selling Flowers At Delhi’s Famous Ghazipur Flower Market On Diwali Eve

Saffron Harvesting Season In Full Swing In Kashmir

Saffron Harvesting Season In Full Swing In Kashmir

ICC World Test Championship 2021, Final: India And New Zealand Showdown In Southampton

ICC World Test Championship 2021, Final: India And New Zealand Showdown In Southampton

Advertisement

More from World

Ethiopia's War Marked By 'Extreme Brutality': UN Report

Ethiopia's War Marked By 'Extreme Brutality': UN Report

Covid-19: US Gives Final Vaccine Clearance For Children 5 To 11

Covid-19: US Gives Final Vaccine Clearance For Children 5 To 11

COP26: China's Xi Stays Home, India Pledges Carbon Neutrality

COP26: China's Xi Stays Home, India Pledges Carbon Neutrality

37,000 People Displaced In Northwestern Myanmar, Many Have Fled To India: United Nations

37,000 People Displaced In Northwestern Myanmar, Many Have Fled To India: United Nations

Read More from Outlook

PM Modi Meets Soldiers In J&K, Says 'I want To Spend Diwali With Family So I Join You'

PM Modi Meets Soldiers In J&K, Says 'I want To Spend Diwali With Family So I Join You'

Outlook Web Desk / Since 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made it a point to visit troops on Diwali. This time, meet them at Nowshera sector in Jammu and Kashmir.

India-Pak Relations Worsen As Islamabad Eyes Kashmir Valley While India Defends LAC

India-Pak Relations Worsen As Islamabad Eyes Kashmir Valley While India Defends LAC

Seema Guha / India believes that a confident Pakistan taking advantage of the India- China standoff in Ladakh has decided to "open the terror tap" in the valley, sources tell Outlook.

Exclusive! Mithali Raj On What Getting Khel Ratna Means To Her And Women's Cricket

Exclusive! Mithali Raj On What Getting Khel Ratna Means To Her And Women's Cricket

Priya Nagi / Mithali Raj is the first woman cricketer to get the Khel Ratna Award. The Test and ODI team captain has dedicated the national award to her family.

Covaxin Gets WHO Nod For Emergency Use: What That Means For Indian Travelers

Covaxin Gets WHO Nod For Emergency Use: What That Means For Indian Travelers

Outlook Web Desk / The announcement has come as a great relief to the millions of Indians including—students, professionals and businessmen jabbed with Covaxin who intend to travel abroad.

Advertisement