12 Siblings Bag The Guinness World Record For Their Age. Here’s Why

A family of 12 made it to the Guinness World Record for the highest combined age of living siblings, with a whopping cumulative number of 1042 years and 315 days.

According to the book of records, the D'Cruz family were awarded this exciting feat on December 15. Joyce Desouza, 91, and her siblings whose age ranges between 97 to 75 years, is thrilled about the award and believes the greatest part is that they're all still alive. Genia Carter is the youngest in the family, and the siblings are spread across Canada, the United States and Switzerland.

"It feels really wonderful," Desouza told CTV News. "We’re very proud of the fact that we’re still alive. That’s the greatest part."

According to reports, the family tries to meet each other on major holidays. During the pandemic, they kept touch through daily video calls

The names of the siblings are Doreen Lewis (born on 23 September 1923), Patrick D'Cruz (born on 30 September 1925), Genevieve Falcao (born on 4 July 1927), Joyce Desouza (born on 2 March 1929), Ronald D'Cruz (born on 24 August 1930), Beryl Condillac (born on 26 August 1932), Joe D'Cruz (born on 1 June 1934), Francesca Lobo (born on 17 September 1936), Althea Pecus (born on 27 July 1938), Teresa Hedinger (born on 9 June 1940), Rosemarie Desouza (born on 30 March 1943), Eugenia Carter (born on 24 October 1945).

