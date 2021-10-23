Advertisement
Saturday, Oct 23, 2021
Al-Qaeda Leader Abdul Hamid Al-Matar Killed In Drone Strike: US Military

US Army has said the killing of Abdul Hamid al-Matar will disrupt al-Qaida's 'ability to further plot and carry out global attacks'.

US drone strike kills Al-Qaeda leader.(Representational image)

2021-10-23T09:42:49+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

Published: 23 Oct 2021, Updated: 23 Oct 2021 9:42 am

The US military says it killed a senior al-Qaida leader in an airstrike Friday in northwest Syria.

Army Major John Rigsbee, a spokesman for US Central Command, said in a statement that Abdul Hamid al-Matar was killed by a drone strike.

Rigsbee said the killing of al-Matar will disrupt al-Qaida's “ability to further plot and carry out global attacks threatening US citizens, our partners, and innocent civilians." He said al-Qaida “uses Syria as a base for threats reaching into Syria, Iraq and beyond.”

The drone strike came two days after a US military outpost in southern Syria was hit by a coordinated attack that included drones and rockets. US officials said no American troops stationed there were injured or killed. (AP)

Washington US US Military Al-Qaeda Leader Killed Drone Attack Syria International
