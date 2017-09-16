UK Police Arrest 18-Year-Old In Connection With London Tube Train Attack

The UK police on Saturday arrested an 18- year-old man in connection with the terror attack on London Tube train, claimed later by the Islamic State group, even as the terror threat level was elevated to the highest level.

The man was arrested by Kent Police in the port area of Dover ton this morning under the UK's Terrorism Act. He was taken into custody at a local police station and then transferred to a south London police station.

"We have made a significant arrest in our investigation this morning. Although we are pleased with the progress made, this investigation continues and the threat level remains at critical," said Metropolitan Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu.

Basu, also the UK's Senior National Co-ordinator for Counter Terrorism Policing, seemed to indicate that the force was still on the hunt for further suspects.

"This arrest will lead to more activity from our officers. For strong investigative reasons we will not give any more details on the man we arrested at this stage," he said.

"The public should remain vigilant as our staff, officers and partners continue to work through this complex investigation. We are not, at this time, changing our protective security measures and the steps taken to free up extra armed officers remain in place," he added.

At least 30 people were injured during the attack in which an improvised explosive device was detonated on a Tube train at Parsons Green underground station at 08:20hrs local time yesterday.