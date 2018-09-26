﻿
Home »  Website »  International »  Sushma Swaraj And Fiji’s PM Frank Bainimarama Discuss Defense Cooperation

Sushma Swaraj And Fiji’s PM Frank Bainimarama Discuss Defense Cooperation

Sushma Swaraj also met Estonia's Foreign Minister of Sven Mikser and had a good exchange of views on intensifying cooperation in IT, trade and investment, culture, education, tourism and multilateral fora.

Outlook Web Bureau 26 September 2018
Sushma Swaraj And Fiji’s PM Frank Bainimarama Discuss Defense Cooperation
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj with Fiji's Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama
Twitter
Sushma Swaraj And Fiji’s PM Frank Bainimarama Discuss Defense Cooperation
outlookindia.com
2018-09-26T12:32:42+0530

 External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Fiji’s Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama on Tuesday discussed development assistance, capacity building and defence cooperation between their countries on the sideline of UN General Assembly meeting in New York.

After the meeting, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said they were "building upon a historical relationship with an important Pacific partner of India".

They discussed "development assistance, capacity building and defence cooperation," he tweeted.

In 2017, during Fiji's Minister for Defence Ratu Inoke Kubuabola's visit to New Delhi, the two countries signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on defence cooperation covering defence industry, military training and humanitarian assistance and disaster management.

The Indian Defence Ministry said at that time Kubuabola and Arun Jaitley, who was holding the defence portfolio then, "discussed expanded defence partnership in maritime security between both the countries and naval cooperation was identified as an area of promise."

Sushma Swaraj and Suriname Foreign Minister of Deborah Pollack-Beighle met on Tuesday and discussed cooperation in capacity building, traditional medicine and pharmaceuticals, and followed up to President Ram Nath Kovind's visit to Suriname in June, Kumar tweeted.

She also met Estonia's Foreign Minister of Sven Mikser and "had a good exchange of views on intensifying cooperation in IT, trade and investment, culture, education, tourism and multilateral fora," he tweeted.

On Wednesday, Sushma Swaraj is scheduled to meet with Nepal's Prime Minister K.P. Sharma and Germany's Foreign Minister Heiko Maas.

Sushma Swaraj will be speaking at the High-Level Meeting on Climate Change convened by Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon and at a meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement Ministerial Committee on Palestine.

 


(IANS)

 

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau New York United Nations Headquarters Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) International

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : SC Says Linking Aadhaar To Bank Accounts, Mobile Phones Not Compulsory
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters