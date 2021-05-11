May 11, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Why England-bound Indian cricketers Will Take Covishield Vaccine?

Why England-bound Indian cricketers Will Take Covishield Vaccine?

Indian players are getting their first dose of the vaccine here and are expected to fly to England on June 2 ahead of their World Test Championship final against New Zealand

Outlook Web Bureau 11 May 2021, Last Updated at 9:05 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Why England-bound Indian cricketers Will Take Covishield Vaccine?
Ishant Sharma and his wife Pratima, a former India basketball player, uploaded their selfie infront of a vaccination centre.
Courtesy: Twitter (@ImIshant)
Why England-bound Indian cricketers Will Take Covishield Vaccine?
outlookindia.com
2021-05-11T21:05:47+05:30

Indian players assembling in Mumbai to embark on England trip have been given a clear warning that if they test positive, they will be out for the entire tour. The players have been advised to keep themselves isolated till they reach Mumbai. (FULL SQUAD | FULL SCHEDULE | NEWS)

Most of the players are now in the process of getting vaccinated and are taking their first jabs. India's star pacer Jasprit Bumrah received his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday.

Over the past few days, several of his teammates, including skipper Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma, had got their first jab in various vaccination centres across the country.

According to a reports in the media, Indian players have been asked to get Covishield vaccine in India.

“Covishield is a version of Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine available in England. This will help BCCI to administer the second dose to the players in England,” a BCCI source said.

BCCI is still negotiating a soft quarantine for the team  in UK so that they can have access to practice and ground.  

The players who will assemble in Mumbai will undergo a RT-PCR test on the second day of the arrival, followed by two more Tests on fourth and seventh day before their departure for England.

India are slated to play six Test matches including the marquee World Test Championship final against New Zealand during their trip.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Gianluigi Buffon To Leave Juventus Again At End Of Season But Undecided On Retirement

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Jasprit Bumrah Virat Kohli Ishant Sharma New Delhi India national cricket team BCCI (Board of Control For Cricket in India) Cricket England national cricket team New Zealand national cricket team ICC World Test Championship COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca-Oxford covid vaccine COVID-19 Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos